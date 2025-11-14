Women from Tokusatsu Superhero Shows Gather for Fun Summer Event

Performers of female leads and other characters in tokusatsu superhero shows pose for a group photo after the Tokusatsu Bijukujo-bu Matsuri event in August.

I have a feeling that events in general can be divided into two different types: One is a one-off event with explosive power, and the other takes time to grow. The latter type attracts a small audience and takes place irregularly at first before gradually becoming a regular event held at a fixed time and garnering a bigger audience. I can feel directly this type of event is becoming more established.

One such event I organize is Tokusatsu Bijukujo-bu Matsuri, which literally means a festival held by a club of beautiful, mature ladies from tokusatsu sci-fi superhero dramas and films. Since last year, its fifth edition, the event has taken place in August. The participants are actresses who played female leads and other characters in those shows. The word “bu” (school club) in the title indicates its nature, that the actresses enjoy chatting and playing games like in school club activities. The sixth edition of the event was held this summer. As it has now become widely known among tokusatsu fans, tickets for the event were sold out for the first time this year.

The four main participating figures are Michiko Makino and Sumiko Tanaka from “Chodenshi Bioman,” Mai Oishi from “Dengeki Sentai Changeman” and Yuki Nagata from “Hikari Sentai Maskman.” As the organizer, I serve as the head of the club and jointly finalize event details together with the four.

Other regular members of the club, or participants, include Megumi Mori from “Choju Sentai Liveman” and Rika Kishida from “Chojin Sentai Jetman.” They are joined by Mizuho Nogawa, a suit actress who played Kyoryu Pink and other female superheroes after transforming from their human personae in many Super Sentai series shows from the Heisei era (1989-2019), and Yumi Nemoto, who played the daughter of the superhero team commissioner in “Taiyo Sentai Sun Vulcan.” Mayumi Yoshida from “Choshinsei Flashman” and Juri Miyazawa from “Seiju Sentai Gingaman” complete the lineup.

In the first half of the event on Aug. 30, they discussed the 50-year history of the Super Sentai series. I found it interesting that their opinions were divided regarding the exhibition Super Sentai 50th Anniversary held in Tokyo in August. Makino and Tanaka rated the event highly, saying they were very happy that there were various photo spots at the venue, which even included one in which visitors were able to emulate a robot cleaning scene from the end titles of a show. However, Oishi and Kishida complained profusely that there were only a few exhibits from their shows and that the figures of the superheroes from their shows were in a back row. With a history of half a century, it is difficult to organize an exhibition that satisfies everyone. Still, their talk was a delight because it was full of their love for the series.

In the second half, they were joined by four newcomers to the event. First was Kiyomi Tsukada, who played the heroine in “Seiun Kamen Machine Man” and “Kyoju Tokuso Juspion.” She revealed why the personality of Anri the android, whom she played in “Juspion,” became more graceful and modest halfway through the series: The character’s earlier rough way of speaking was considered a bad influence on children.

Then came Keiko Nishi, who played the only female character in TAC, a team fighting kaiju monsters in “Ultraman Ace.” As it was broadcast in 1972, Nishi is a big sister to everyone in the club. Yet she is still elegant and gentle, exactly like before. Both the participants and the audience were enamored by her grace as she spoke about the old days.

Ami Kawai came to the event as a representative of villains, having played Ramii in “Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger.” Now a teacher of traditional Japanese dancing, Kawai came to the event wearing a kimono, looking very comfortable in it.

“On social media, I get a lot of reactions when I post about Ramii. But [my posts about] traditional Japanese dancing don’t attract much interest. Please learn a thing or two about the art,” she said passionately.

A surprise guest showed up at the end. Tamao Sato from “Choriki Sentai Ohranger” came on stage and spoke of her amazement that so many fans had gathered for the 30th anniversary event of the show this summer.

In the finale, all the participants demonstrated their characters’ signature poses when transforming into their superhero personae. They also presented “nanori.” In tokusatsu superhero TV shows and films, nanori, literally a declaration of one’s name, refers to a set of signature moves a character performs while announcing their name before fighting. The audience’s enthusiasm reached its peak with the medley, which included such fun moments as Tsukada mimicking the funny grimace of her character, Anri, when the android has broken down.

All in all, it was a wonderful and amusing event that was a treat for the eyes and heart. I am already planning to hold the next edition next summer. I’d like to continue spreading the fascinating nature of female leads in tokusatsu shows.