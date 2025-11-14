Former Classmates Try to Catch Serial Killer in Nippon TV Mystery Drama Starring Shotaro Mamiya, Yuko Araki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shotaro Mamiya and Yuko Araki

Popular actors Shotaro Mamiya and Yuko Araki, both born in 1993, play the lead roles of former elementary school classmates in the mystery “Iikoto Waruikoto” (“The Right to Judge”), now airing on the Nippon TV network on Saturdays at 9 p.m.

“When I heard that this drama is about former classmates who lived through the height of the Heisei era (1989-2019), I realized that the Heisei era in which we were born evokes a feeling of nostalgia and has already become a thing of the past,” said Mamiya ahead of the drama’s broadcast. Mamiya plays Sho Takaki, who was almost like the leader of his class in the sixth grade in elementary school.

Yuko Araki plays Sonoko Saruhashi, a former classmate of Takaki’s who now works as a weekly magazine reporter.

“It’s rare for me to act with so many people of the same generation in the same drama. I want to enjoy it to the fullest,” Araki said with a smile.

The story begins when former elementary school classmates come together for a reunion and dig up a time capsule that they buried on the school grounds 22 years ago. In the capsule, they discover a graduation album in which the faces of six students are blacked out. Then, one of the six dies in mysterious circumstances, followed by more deaths among the six. Takaki and Saruhashi start to investigate what they believe is a serial murder, trying to stop it.

The two share an unwelcome memory from the past. Despite the lingering bitterness from that time, they work together to uncover the truth behind the baffling incidents.

A still from the drama “Iikoto Waruikoto” (“The Right to Judge”)

“Takaki is moved by Sonoko’s conviction to take action. He also gradually becomes convinced that he should confront his own past involving Sonoko. I think he’ll move forward with her, even though he feels a bit uncomfortable,” Mamiya said.

“The two are awkward at first, but Sonoko has something she’s determined to see through, and she’s resolved to team up with Takaki,” Araki said. “I think their relationship will gradually change, so I’m personally looking forward to seeing how it develops.”

The drama is purported to be an “unpredictable, nonstop thought-provoking mystery.”

“It’s impressive how much has unfolded in just the first two episodes,” Mamiya said.

“The main characters are all mysterious,” Araki said. “Depending on your perspective, all of them seem suspicious, and yet none of them seem suspicious. It wouldn’t be surprising if any of them turned out to be the culprit.”

Q&A session with Mamiya and Araki

Q: What was your dream for the future when you were in elementary school?

Mamiya: I wanted to be a professional baseball player. I haven’t given up yet. It’s still a dream in progress. (laughs)

Araki: I wrote “I want to be an actress” in my graduation album. I remember erasing and rewriting it several times as I was embarrassed.

Q: What are your favorite foods?

Mamiya: I’ve recently started eating a lot of mushrooms. When you pile them into a hot pot, they become incredibly delicious.

Araki: I love Japanese food. When I have rice with natto, grilled fish and miso soup, I’m perfectly happy.

Shotaro Mamiya

Born on June 11, 1993, and raised in Kanagawa Prefecture. He has played the lead in many films and dramas, including the film “Hen na Ie” (“A Strange House”).

Yuko Araki

Born on Dec. 15, 1993, and raised in Tokyo. She has had many lead roles, such as in the popular drama “MotoKare Mania” (“Ex-Enthusiasts: MotoKare Mania”).