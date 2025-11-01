Hello Kitty Film in July 2028 to Mark Hollywood Debut for Popular Character

A Hollywood film starring the globally popular character Hello Kitty will be released worldwide on July 21, 2028, Sanrio Co. announced on Thursday.

This will be the first Hollywood film adaptation of Hello Kitty.

According to Sanrio, the project is being developed in collaboration with a production company under Warner Bros. The film will feature multiple Sanrio characters and focus on themes such as “thoughtfulness” and “connection.” Details including the title are “under development.”

Sanrio President Tomokuni Tsuji said: “This is a milestone for Sanrio as we pioneer a new path in Hollywood. We want to bring smiles to many people with this film.”