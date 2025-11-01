Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Culture>Film & TV

Hello Kitty Film in July 2028 to Mark Hollywood Debut for Popular Character

The Yomiuri Shimbun

6:00 JST, November 1, 2025

A Hollywood film starring the globally popular character Hello Kitty will be released worldwide on July 21, 2028, Sanrio Co. announced on Thursday.

This will be the first Hollywood film adaptation of Hello Kitty.

According to Sanrio, the project is being developed in collaboration with a production company under Warner Bros. The film will feature multiple Sanrio characters and focus on themes such as “thoughtfulness” and “connection.” Details including the title are “under development.”

Sanrio President Tomokuni Tsuji said: “This is a milestone for Sanrio as we pioneer a new path in Hollywood. We want to bring smiles to many people with this film.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Film & TV Page

Film & TV Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING