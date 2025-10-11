Paul Scharder’s ‘Mishima’ Film to Finally Screen in Japan after 40 Years, Marking Anniversary of Author’s Birth

©1985 The M Film Company

A scene from the film “Mishima,” featuring Ken Ogata as Yukio Mishima

A legendary phantom film, “Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters,” featuring the life and art of author Yukio Mishima — to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth this year — is finally set to have its first screening in Japan after a 40-year wait.

The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival, which opens on Oct. 27, will feature the 1985 film directed by Paul Schrader and produced through a collaboration of top Japanese and American staff.

Despite garnering international acclaim, the film was never released theatrically or on home video in Japan.

“Mishima” will be screened as part of the film festival’s special program, the “100th Anniversary of the Birth of Mishima Yukio .”

The story revolves around life and death of Mishima, played by Ken Ogata. The film interweaves three narrative threads: the events of Nov. 25, 1970, when Mishima committed ritual “seppuku” suicide at the Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ichigaya in Tokyo; biographical episodes from his childhood; and three plays-within-a-play illustrating Mishima’s novels: “The Temple of the Golden Pavilion,” “Kyoko’s House” and “Runaway Horses”— each depicting the unique world of his works.

In the plays-within-a-play, kabuki actor Bando Yasosuke V, singer Kenji Sawada, and actor Toshiyuki Nagashima portray Mishima’s alter egos on aesthetic and innovative sets designed by art director Eiko Ishioka.

Schrader, 79, is a master filmmaker who received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in 2022. He is also renowned as the screenwriter for the masterpiece “Taxi Driver.”

The original screenplay for “Mishima” was co-written by the director and his late brother, Leonard Schrader. The soundtrack was composed by modern music maestro Philip Glass, and the executive producers were Francis Ford Coppola and George Lucas.

The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May 1985, where it won the Best Artistic Contribution award.

While the production team had hoped for a screening at the inaugural Tokyo International Film Festival that same year and a theatrical release in Japan, they did not materialize.

It is believed that concerns over backlash from some right-wing groups regarding a foreign director portraying Mishima cast a shadow over those plans. In the United States, the film was released theatrically and on home video.

According to sources close to the film, the catalyst for the upcoming Japanese premiere at the Tokyo festival was Schrader’s strong personal request. In response, the film festival spent about two years carefully proceeding with preparations, including confirming all rights issues.

In an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, Schrader said he knew it would eventually happen, adding that the only thing he didn’t know was whether he would be alive to see it. He also revealed his plan to attend the screening.