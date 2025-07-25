‘Go! Go! Chuggington’ Marks 15 Years on Fuji TV in Japan; Actor Navigates Children Through World of Chuggington

©Fuji Television Network, Inc.“GO!GO!Chuggington”

From left: Koko, Wilson and Brewster

The Japanese version of the British CG-animated series “Chuggington” is celebrating its 15th anniversary on Fuji TV. The series focusing on the adventures of anthropomorphic trains called Chuggers has been enjoyed in more than 170 countries and regions.

The Yomiuri Shimbun recently interviewed actor Takeshi Tsuruno, who serves as the “navigator” of Japanese program “Go! Go! Chuggington,” and producer Mei Ando about its charms.

Chugging along steadily

The series was first broadcast in Japan on the BS Fuji satellite channel in 2009 but was moved to Fuji TV’s terrestrial channel since 2010.

Chuggington refers not to a character but the name of the town in which both the human and train characters live.

The lead characters are a trio of young trains: Wilson, who is always full of energy but can be a bit careless; Brewster, who is powerful and whom everyone relies on; and Koko, who is very fast and loves adventure.

Other train characters include Action Chugger, who always comes to the aid of those in trouble; Frostini, who makes ice cream and is beloved by all in Chuggington; and Jackman, who is brave and has a strong sense of justice.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Producer Mei Ando, left, and “navigator” Takeshi Tsuruno

Many episodes tell stories of friendship in which the three lead characters grow through adventures while being supported by senior trains, while occasionally experiencing failure.

As navigator, Tsuruno introduces viewers to the Chuggington world at the beginning of each episode. He said that did not think too much about it when he first took on the role. “I never imagined this series would continue for such a long time,” Tsuruno said.

“I feel that the 15 years have passed very gradually,” he said. “I don’t feel that I’ve done anything outstanding, more that I’ve chugged along for 15 years like a train that stops at every station.

“The starting time of 6:15 a.m. on Sundays is also perfect. It’s like a reward for children who wake up early.”

Tsuruno may have turned 50 this year, but he definitely looks sprightly dancing in his red and yellow costume on the program.

“I feel that my personality changes a little bit on the program. I get very motivated,” Tsuruno said. “It makes me feel really alive. I think the persona [of navigator] has been really important for me.”

Relatable characters

“For the Japanese broadcasts, scenes are prepared where Mr. Tsuruno teaches keywords and important information at the beginning, so there won’t be anything preventing children joining in who are watching the program for the first time,” Ando said.

The scenes are unique to each episode, rather than the same one reused time and time again.

©Fuji Television Network, Inc.“GO!GO!Chuggington”

“Navigators” teach body movements in the Nn! Chuggington Taiso exercise, a part of the program exclusive to the Japanese version.

At the end of many episodes, a song and dance are performed, and children are encouraged to join in.

The key to the popularity of the series is the Chuggers themselves with their unique personalities. In the Japanese version, about 30 have appeared to date.

“Wilson and all the other characters have unique personalities,” said Ando. “So, children who watch the series may find characters whose personalities are very similar to their own and empathize with them.”

Ando has a 5-year-old child who she says is being positively influenced by the program. “In the Chuggington stories, the characters repeatedly face difficult situations and receive help from others to overcome them, teaching children that they can move forward,” Ando said.

Both Tsuruno and Ando chose Pete, a 150-year-old steam locomotive, as their favorite character.

©Fuji Television Network, Inc.“GO!GO!Chuggington”

Pete

©Fuji Television Network, Inc.“GO!GO!Chuggington”

Frostini

Pete often calls Wilson and his friends by the wrong names.

“He has built a reputation in which he is celebrated by others even after 150 years,” Tsuruno said. “He says, ‘I will work hard so that I will still be celebrated when I turn 200.’ I think about what an energetic old man he is.”

Even though the show just marked its 15th anniversary of being broadcast on the Fuji Television channel, Tsuruno said he already has a dream about the 20-year mark.

“I think it would be great if there were original Japanese Chuggington characters,” he said. “For example, it would be cool if Enoden [a local train in Kanagawa Prefecture] could make an appearance. If it happens, there could be good opportunities for collaboration, such as the release of related merchandise or wrapping trains with a design featuring characters from the show.”

Recently, the series also began streaming on Netflix and other platforms, leading to an increase in the number of viewers.

“It is important for us to continue in an earnest manner. If we do that, our dreams will also get bigger,” Tsuruno said.

He said that he will make public appearances and encourage children to pursue their dreams.

The series is broadcast on Fuji TV and elsewhere from 6:15 a.m. on Sundays. The series can also be streamed on platforms including FOD, TVer and Netflix.