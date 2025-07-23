New ‘Demon Slayer’ Film Breaks Records in Japan with ¥5.5 Billion Box Office Revenue, 3.84 Million Viewers in 1st 3 Days
17:25 JST, July 23, 2025
The latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga series “Kimetsu no Yaiba” (“Demon Slayer”) drew about 3.84 million moviegoers during the first three days since its theatrical opening on Friday, setting a new box office revenue record of about ¥5.52 billion, according to its distributor Aniplex Inc. and others.
The new film, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle,” is the first installment in a trilogy of the same name. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, it surpassed the opening weekend performance of the series’ previous animated film, “Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train,” which was released in theaters in October 2020 and went on to become a big hit, grossing over ¥40 billion domestically.
About 5.16 million people went to see the new film in the first four days, raising the box office revenue to about ¥7.31 billion.The series tells the story of a boy who battles demons that killed his family, in a bid to turn his sister, who had become a demon, back into a human. The films are based on the manga “Kimetsu no Yaiba” by Koyoharu Gotoge. To date, more than 220 million copies of the manga have been sold, including digital editions.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Anselm Kiefer Solo Exhibition Held in Kyoto’s Nijo Castle; Post-WWII German Master Presents ‘Solaris’
-
Arpa Player Mika Agematsu Rediscovers Joy of Music with Mini Harp; Learns New Instrument to Handle Neurological Disorder
-
Nihonga Paintings Express World of Classical Text ‘Manyoshu’; New Book Shows How Artforms Connect
-
Tokyo’s Nakagin Capsule Tower Unit To be Shown at MoMA in New York
-
Kabuki to Make Debut at U.K.’s Biggest Japan Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Inbound Tourism Fuels Land Price Surge Across Japan; High Hopes for Development Projects Ahead