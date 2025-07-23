New ‘Demon Slayer’ Film Breaks Records in Japan with ¥5.5 Billion Box Office Revenue, 3.84 Million Viewers in 1st 3 Days

© Koyoharu Gotoge / Shueisha Inc., Aniplex, ufotable

A scene from the first part of the animated film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle”

The latest animated film adaptation of the popular manga series “Kimetsu no Yaiba” (“Demon Slayer”) drew about 3.84 million moviegoers during the first three days since its theatrical opening on Friday, setting a new box office revenue record of about ¥5.52 billion, according to its distributor Aniplex Inc. and others.

The new film, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle,” is the first installment in a trilogy of the same name. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, it surpassed the opening weekend performance of the series’ previous animated film, “Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train,” which was released in theaters in October 2020 and went on to become a big hit, grossing over ¥40 billion domestically.

About 5.16 million people went to see the new film in the first four days, raising the box office revenue to about ¥7.31 billion.The series tells the story of a boy who battles demons that killed his family, in a bid to turn his sister, who had become a demon, back into a human. The films are based on the manga “Kimetsu no Yaiba” by Koyoharu Gotoge. To date, more than 220 million copies of the manga have been sold, including digital editions.