Kumamoto’s Five-month-long Hit Now Playing in Tokyo; “Boneless Lantern” Features Historical Hot Spring Town
11:15 JST, June 6, 2025
The film “Honenashi Toro” (“Boneless Lantern”), which recorded an exceptional five-month-long run at a small theater in Kumamoto last year, is now playing in Tokyo through June 22.
Nadeshiko Koba directed the film and lives in Yamaga, Kumamoto Prefecture. She independently filmed it along with her husband Tamio, who is the movie’s producer.
The plot revolves around a man who has lost his wife. Unable to overcome his grief, he wanders around the city with the box that holds her cremated bones. He gradually recovers thanks to funny and mysterious meetings with people.
Yamaga is a city full of hot springs that once thrived as a post station town along a major road in the Edo period (1603-1867). During that time, Daimyo feudal lords were required to stay in the then capital Edo every other year. Some of them often stayed at Yamaga while traveling to Edo.
Various scenes of the film closely depict the city’s culture and atmosphere. The most symbolic is the Yamaga lantern, a local traditional craft that the film takes its name from. The lantern is made using only traditional Japanese washi paper and glue. Its soft light in some ways symbolizes the man’s recovery. A summer festival shown in the film in which young women dance with these golden lanterns on their heads leaves an impression, along with the cheerful greetings of children.
Koba established her career as a screenwriter. She moved to Yamaga with Tamio in 2021. “Boneless Lantern” is Koba’s first feature as a director. She won awards at film festivals, such as Best First Time Filmmaker at the Toronto International Women Film Festival.
The movie played in cities including Kumamoto, Kobe and Nagoya before coming to Tokyo. Filmgoers can see it at the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum in Tokyo.
It plays with Japanese or English subtitles once a day each day of the week, with Chinese or French subtitles added on some days. The museum will be closed on June 9 and 16.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World Forum on Japanese Culture Set to Kick Off; 1st Session to Feature Speech by Princess Akiko
-
Tokyo Exhibition of English Literature Scholar, Critic Kenichi Yoshida to Be Held in June; Featuring Signed Books, Rare Shikishi
-
‘Study Manga’ Make Easy Reading out of Educational Content, and Their Range of Themes Is Growing
-
Japanese Pianists Win 2nd, 5th Prizes in Brussels Contest
-
Gao Yan Draws Young Adulthood in Okinawa Pref. and Taiwan; Taiwan Manga Artist Depicts ‘Gap’ Between People, Politics
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket