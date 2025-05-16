Netflix’s ‘Bullet Train Explosion’ a Thrilling Reboot of ’75 Classic; ‘Shin Godzilla’ Director Skilfully Revives Story

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi plays Takaichi, a conductor on the titular bullet train, in the film “Shinkansen Daibakuha” (“Bullet Train Explosion”), available worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

As a Shinkansen bullet train starts its journey, it soon becomes clear the train is rigged with at least one bomb. However, it must keep running to avoid setting off the explosives.

“Shinkansen Daibakuha” (“Bullet Train Explosion”) is a Netflix reboot of the 1975 film of the same Japanese name, called “The Bullet Train” in English releases, produced by Toei Co. But the new film is no mere rehash — rather, it’s yet another masterpiece directed by Shinji Higuchi, who has breathed new life into classic tokusatu sci-fi films and made such gems as “Shin Godzilla.” Viewers are sure to be entertained by the speed, thrills and vision of hope for society.

The original film is famous for portraying the suspense of an unstoppable vehicle long before 1994 U.S. blockbuster “Speed.”

In the reboot, the bullet train is a Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No. 60 on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, departing from Shin-Aomori Station. A phone call from an anonymous culprit says the train will explode the moment its speed falls below 100 kph. The ransom for deactivating the bomb is ¥100 billion and to be paid by the people of Japan. Still, the government sticks to its basic policy of not negotiating with terrorists.

So, what should be done to save the passengers? Is it possible to avoid an explosion at the destination? The railway men and women mount a rescue operation. On the front line of the operation is conductor Takaichi (played by Tsuyoshi Kusanagi), who believes the top priority should be the passengers’ safety.

East Japan Railway Co. collaborated specially with production, which allowed a bullet train of the same type as Hayabusa No. 60 to make seven round-trip journeys for filming. Such real objects are skillfully implemented, along with special effects and top quality hand-made props, like one-sixth-scale miniatures. Together they all created dynamic, heart-racing visuals, along with multiple moments where it appears as if the running train is doing fabulous stunt work.

The film’s dramatic storyline is good, too. In the 1975 film, the group of perpetrators included a former owner of a bankrupt factory and a former member of an anti-government group. Societal injustice led them to become the criminals who risk their lives in the bombing scheme, eventually meeting their fates. Their downfall added a bitter yet impactful complexity to the story.

Without giving away too much, the new film is not just rebooting the story of the original, but functions as a secret stand-alone sequel.

This time, the perpetrator wishes to destroy “the false normality,” wanting to remove the superficiality that masks daily life and reveal humankind’s true nature. Protagonist Takaichi is forced to make a choice that ultimately challenges his beliefs as a railroad worker.

While the original film ends after shedding light on societal divisions, the new film depicts what is necessary to heal these divisions. And it does so without making it feel like a fantasy. The sincere feeling is firmly supported by the actors’ fine performances and realistic portrayals of railway workers at work.

The story moves at a rapid pace, making some parts of the rescue mission difficult to follow. However, the benefit of streaming is that the film can be rewatched over and over. Having said that, I can’t help wanting to watch this dynamic film on the big screen.