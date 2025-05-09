Japanese Tokusatsu TV Series ‘Himitsu Sentai Gorenger’ Celebrates 50 Years; Event Host Happy Reunion of Show’s Cast

Photo by Kazuo Akimoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The “Himitsu Sentai Gorenger” superheroes perform at Theatre G-Rosso in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on April 5.

I was in tears before I knew it. I understood what was about to take place and was ready to watch it calmly as a reporter. But I couldn’t. As I tried to keep from crying, my face must have looked like I was an elementary schoolgirl again.

“Himitsu Sentai Gorenger” aired 50 years ago, pioneering the genre of Super Sentai tokusatsu sci-fi action TV shows. The five actors who played the human personae of the five superheroes had a miraculous get-together at Tokyo Dome City’s Theatre G-Rosso in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on April 5.

The ‘Himitsu Sentai Gorenger’ 50th Anniversary Secret Premium Event featured Naoya Makoto, who played Tsuyoshi Kaijo, the human persona of Akarenger (red ranger); Hiroshi Miyauchi as Akira Shinmei, the human persona of Aoranger (blue ranger); Jiro Daruma as Daigoro Kumano who transformed into the second Kirenger (yellow ranger); Risa Komaki as Peggy Matsuyama, the human persona of Momorenger (pink ranger); and Yukio Ito as Kenji Asuka, or Midorenger (green ranger) before transformation.

The superheroes’ names come from the colors of their respective costumes. The Super Sentai series tokusatsu TV dramas, which started with Gorenger, eventually became the basis for the Power Rangers in the United States.

The date of the event, April 5, was chosen to commemorate the airing of Gorenger’s first episode exactly 50 years ago, on April 5, 1975.

The event opened with the screening of a 1976 Gorenger film for theaters. Then came the emcee, voice actor Tomokazu Seki. He hyped up the audience, saying, “Let’s call on the Gorengers.” However, it was not the superheroes who came on stage but their enemy characters, including Yakyu Kamen, in a nice trope for these kinds of shows.

With a cry of “Mate!” (Stop!), the five Gorenger superheroes leapt onto the stage, swirling their capes. As the audience erupted into cheers, the superheroes showed off their dynamic action sequences and defeated Yakyu Kamen.

Photo by Kazuo Akimoto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The actors who played the human personae of the Gorenger superheroes are seen behind a signboard about the upcoming exhibition on the history of Super Sentai TV shows.

After the Gorenger superheroes defeated the enemy, the lights went out and hid them from the audience’s view. Then, the stage lights flashed toward the audience, hiding the stage from sight. A moment later, the five actors appeared on stage exactly where the superheroes had stood.

The actors smiled warmly and slowly waved to the crowd, many of whom were so amazed they were at a loss for words because the appearance of the actors had been kept secret to the audience. The ground seemed to rumble with the roars of admiration that reverberated around the hall.

“We were all young and eager. We worked hard to make the show better by all means,” Makoto said, looking back on those days. “I am touched beyond words that we could meet again and we’re all well. I feel really rewarded for doing Gorenger.”

Miyauchi looked as if he was overcome with emotion. “This is a beautiful day. My eyes are getting teary, so I can’t talk,” he said.

Daruma came on stage in a wheelchair.

“I hated high places, but Miyauchi used to freak me out by shaking the ropeway that we boarded. He loves high places,” he recalled, smiling.

Miyauchi immediately jumped in, saying, “I loooove high places and explosions.”

Their friendly exchange was just like the typical banter between Aorenger and Kirenger in the show.

“Today is so precious for me, too,” Komaki said, beaming.

“With other shows, the final broadcast meant everything ended,” said Ito, the youngest of the actors. “I’m impressed that Gorenger was such a great show that we can meet again after 50 years.”

An announcement was then made that an exhibition featuring all the Super Sentai TV shows will be held at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall in August. The exhibition will subsequently tour across the country. It will look back on the history of the series, from Gorenger to the latest work, “No. 1 Sentai Gozyuger.” About 500 items will be exhibited, including props, costumes and robots.

At the end, Makoto thanked the fans, saying, “Thank you for supporting us for such a long time. Please keep on thinking of us from now on, too.”

His words invited many responses of “Thank you!” from various attendees in the auditorium.