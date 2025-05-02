Movie ‘Hana Manma’ Rich with Life’s Memories; Lead Actors Discuss Thoughts, Changes in Adaptation in Interview

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryohei Suzuki and Kasumi Arimura

Adapted from the 2005 Naoki Prize-winning short story collection, the film “Hana Manma” (“PETALS AND MEMORIES”) is all about life’s memories, with a slight mystery. The movie was released in theaters on April 25.

Actors Ryohei Suzuki and Kasumi Arimura share the screen for the first time, playing siblings. The following are excerpts from The Yomiuri Shimbun’s interview with the actors, who shared their thoughts on the heartwarming movie.

Family one of a kind

The Yomiuri Shimbun: What did you think of the finished film?

Ryohei Suzuki: I think the movie can be interpreted differently depending on the viewer’s age and circumstances. In my case, I have a sister 8 years younger than me, so I saw things from Toshiki’s perspective, but also imagined what his parents might be feeling. It has something to touch everyone’s heart.

Kasumi Arimura: I think everyone can relate to the idea that each family is one of a kind.

Yomiuri: The original story focuses on the siblings’ childhood. The script was expanded from the story’s last few lines to show them grown up, which wasn’t in the original.

Suzuki: I was amazed at how well the world was expanded in the script.

Arimura: The end result is an entertaining piece that everyone can love.

Kansai dialect

Yomiuri: I heard you two were like real siblings during filming.

Suzuki: Since both of us are from the same area [Hyogo Prefecture], I felt a sense of closeness.

Arimura: I’m usually reserved and get nervous, overthinking what to say. But I didn’t feel any barriers this time as we communicated in Kansai dialect from the start.

Suzuki: Kansai dialect is great for breaking the ice, isn’t it?

Yomiuri: The film also conveys the unique atmosphere of the Kansai region.

Suzuki: First of all, Director Tetsu Maeda is someone who embodies the essence of Osaka. He knows when to be serious, but he always cracks jokes to keep everyone relaxed.

Arimura: Since both the crew and cast spoke Kansai dialect, it was lively even off camera.

Living and dying as precious

Yomiuri: What are the highlights of the film?

Suzuki: I want viewers to feel that living and dying, with all the loss of loved ones and the warmth of being raised by someone, are something truly precious. During filming, I thought about how to make it a movie that isn’t just a tear-jerker. I hope the audience says, “It is full of life.”

Arimura: I think it’s a work that makes you reflect on your past, like “That seems familiar,” or “I should call my family.” I really hope many people watch it.

Childhood memories

Yomiuri: What were your childhoods like?

Suzuki: I was clumsy and always getting hurt. I doted on my sister, so I can relate to Toshiki’s feelings.

Yomiuri: What was a memorable event at that time?

Suzuki: The opening of the J.League [in 1993]. Back then, everyone talked about baseball, but suddenly, it was all about soccer. It felt like a new era had begun.

Yomiuri Shimbun: What was your childhood like, Arimura-san?

Arimura: I liked playing outside with my friends, catching cicadas and stuff.

Suzuki: Can you still touch them now?

Arimura: Cicadas? Yes.

Suzuki: What about earthworms?

Arimura: Earthworms are a no-go.

Yomiuri: Where did you often go?

Arimura: The takoyaki shop in my neighborhood. Takoyaki in Tokyo is fried and crispy on the outside, but the local version is soft and tender. It’s absolutely delicious. I used to ride my kick scooter to go buy some.

Synopsis of “Hana Manma”

Toshiki Kato, portrayed by Suzuki, lives in a working-class neighborhood in Osaka. After losing his parents at a young age, he has been the sole guardian of his younger sister, Fumiko, played by Arimura. Fumiko decides to marry, which is a weight off Toshiki’s shoulders, but Fumiko has a secret she has been hiding from her brother.

The original story is told in flashbacks to Toshiki’s childhood, but the film version adds a significant original storyline depicting the siblings as adults. The film is directed by Tetsu Maeda and also stars Oji Suzuka and First Summer Uika.

Ryohei Suzuki

Born on March 29, 1983. Raised in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Suzuki debuted in 2006 and starred in NHK’s Taiga epic historical drama “Segodon” and the Netflix film “City Hunter,” among others.

Kasumi Arimura

Born on Feb. 13, 1993. Raised in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture. Arimura debuted in 2010 and gained attention in 2013 for her role in the NHK drama series “Ama-chan.” Won the Japan Academy Film Prize for best actress for her role in the film “Hanataba Mitaina Koi o Shita” (“We Made a Beautiful Bouquet”).