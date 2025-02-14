Legend Tokusatsu Actor Haruta Makes Directorial Debut, Japan Release Eagerly Awaited

From left: Mishio Suzuki, Junichi Haruta, Takanori Shibahara and Junko Oshita discuss action in film.

“Karasu no Hane o Tsukurou Onna” (“Raven Woman”) is a new film conceived and directed by Junichi Haruta, who is also a costar of the film. He is a legend in the world of tokusatsu sci-fi special effects and superheroes. I had the honor of organizing the film’s first domestic preview in December, which was followed by a talk event.

Haruta made his name playing both pre- and post-transformation versions of the black-clad superhero team member in tokusatsu dramas “Dai Sentai Goggle V” and “Kagaku Sentai Dynaman.” “Raven Woman” marks his debut as a film director.

The story goes as follows: Protagonist Misao Okada is a suit actor (an actor who plays a superhero, a monster or other characters in a mask and a full-body suit) who appeared in a popular superhero drama “Black Crow” about 30 years ago. Now older and semi-retired, he leads a reckless and pathetic life. His loser-like ways cast a dark shadow over his relationship with his career-woman wife, Junko (played by Junko Oshita). One day, production starts on a new drama series based on “Black Crow,” and Okada is cast as the superhero character’s suit actor. At his old age, Okada struggles to take on the dangerous stunts, risking his life.

Production began eight years ago when Oshita, the film’s costar and executive producer, consulted Haruta, whom she admires as her theater mentor. Haruta and Oshita are theatrical partners as well as founders of theater unit Harutakumi, which has staged plays by the likes of Kohei Tsuka.

“I want to make a superhero film for grownups,” Oshita told Haruta.

“I thought of making a film that tells the story of a realistic protagonist I can project myself onto, as a former suit actor,” Haruta said at the December talk event. “Lately, there are many films and plays that spell everything out. Instead of that, I wanted to make a film that lets the atmosphere speak for itself.”

As a result, he only made a rough script outline. The actors improvised their lines during shooting.

“That’s why I genuinely got mad and screamed in the scene about Misao being mocked for his out-of-shape body,” Haruta said, chuckling.

Haruta is one of the film’s standout features, being over 60 during filming and performing his own action scenes without a stunt double. He received special training on how to do his own stunts in order to pull off the spectacular action sequences in the film’s climactic scene. During the December talk event, Haruta revealed a behind-the-scenes story where there was an issue with the main camera, and the creative team managed to complete the film by rounding up smartphone videos the staff members took as stock footage. The film is also notable for becoming the swan song for famous veteran actor Masahiko Tsugawa. In addition, the production’s stunt coordinator is Takanori Shibahara, suit actor for Vulshark in “Taiyo Sentai Sun Vulcan” who now leads stunt company Office Wild, and there are cameos by well-known actors, including Kenji Oba, known for starring in “Uchu Keiji Gavan.”

The film has been highly acclaimed at international film festivals at home and abroad, winning over 30 awards so far, including awards for best film, best director, best actor in a leading role and best actress in a leading role. The audience applauded enthusiastically at the December event as well.

A Japanese theatrical release date has still not been set. I hope soon audiences can enjoy the “atmosphere” the film brings to the big screen. Even screening at small theaters can make for a megahit. To film theaters across Japan: Please look out for this film!