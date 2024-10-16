Kei Kanamori’s Animated Film ‘Origami’ Wins Silver at Student Academy Awards; Film to Be Considered for Oscar

AP

Kei Kanamori, second from right, poses for a photo with other winners in the animation category of the Student Academy Awards in London on Monday.

Japanese animated filmmaker Kei Kanamori won silver for his entirely computer-animated short film “Origami” in the animation category of the 51st Student Academy Awards in London on Monday.

The award winners were selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the Academy Awards in the United States.

Kanamori, 22, graduated in March from Digital Hollywood University in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. This is the first time a graduate of a Japanese educational institution has won a prize at the Student Academy Awards.

Kanamori created “Origami,” which depicts pieces of square paper transforming into various creatures, as his graduation work at the university.

The work will be eligible for nomination in the animated short film category of the 97th Oscars next year.