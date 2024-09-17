Emmy Awards Honor Sanada’s Commitment to Showing ‘True Japan’; Experts, Props Flown In To Ensure Authentic Period Drama
16:59 JST, September 17, 2024
Hiroyuki Sanada’s long-held desire to depict the “true Japan” was recognized by the U.S. Emmy Awards on Sunday, when he became the first Japanese person to win outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his part in “Shogun.”
Sanada moved his base of activity overseas about 20 years ago. His latest success was aided by changes within the U.S. entertainment scene, which is deepening its understanding of different cultures.
“It was an East meets West dream project with respect,” Sanada said in English after ascending to the stage amid loud applause at the Emmy Awards ceremony. “‘Shogun’ taught me that when people work together, we can make miracle.”
Holding his award as he spoke, he seemed to deeply feel each word he was saying.
Sanada hails from Tokyo and made his full debut as an actor in 1978. He became famous in Japan for his lead roles in many films, including “Satomi Hakkenden” (Legend of the Eight Samurai) and “Tasogare Seibee” (“The Twilight Samurai”), and many TV shows, such as NHK’s yearlong historical epic “Taiheiki.”
After appearing in “The Last Samurai” with Tom Cruise in 2003, Sanada moved his base to Hollywood.
While steadily giving memorable performances on big and small screens, Sanada was always aware of being Japanese. He received an offer around 2016 to appear in “Shogun,” and his first thought was to end the era in which Japan was depicted inaccurately, so that his generation would be the last to put up with it.
Sanada accepted the offer on condition that Japanese actors would play Japanese characters and that the production would bring in period drama specialists from Japan. He also served as a producer. Props and wigs were shipped from Kyoto to shooting locations in Canada, and instructors taught the cast manners in the Samurai period and sword fighting.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has passed on and supported period shows,” he said in Japanese during the speech.
His commitment to using authentic dialogue is reflected in the fact that 70% of the lines in “Shogun” are spoken in Japanese and subtitled. It was a major gamble, but viewers accepted it and were able to experience the greatness of Japanese period dramas.
“I hope that this production will help pass on period dramas and create productions that will be accepted around the world, even though they come from Japan,” Sanada said at a press conference after the award ceremony.
Anna Sawai won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance as Mariko, a Christian woman who stays loyal to Lord Toranaga (played by Sanada) despite all her suffering. Sawai was a member of a girl band in Japan before moving her activity base to the United States, where she appeared in the film “Wild Speed: Jet Break” in 2021, among other works.
She was in tears as she accepted the award.
“[Sanada] really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me,” Sawai said, raising her trophy high.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mobile Suit Gundam in New York; Bandai Promotes Popular Anime Series with 2-Meter-High Statue in 14 U.S. Locations
-
Simple, Elegant Beauty of ‘Kusakizome’ Soothes; Artist Specializes in Technique for Dyeing with Plant-Made Dyes
-
76th Shoso-In Exhibition to Showcase 57 Treasures; 10 Items to Make Debut
-
Japanese Anime Director Miyazaki Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award
-
An Independent Success Story: How Lamp Went from Obscurity to Global Adoration
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26