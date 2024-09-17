Emmy Awards Honor Sanada’s Commitment to Showing ‘True Japan’; Experts, Props Flown In To Ensure Authentic Period Drama

Katie Yu/FX via AP

Left: This image released by FX shows Hiroyuki Sanada in a scene from “Shogun.”

Right: This image released by FX shows Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in a scene from “Shogun.”

Hiroyuki Sanada’s long-held desire to depict the “true Japan” was recognized by the U.S. Emmy Awards on Sunday, when he became the first Japanese person to win outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his part in “Shogun.”

Reuters

Anna Sawai, left, and Hiroyuki Sanada pose at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sanada moved his base of activity overseas about 20 years ago. His latest success was aided by changes within the U.S. entertainment scene, which is deepening its understanding of different cultures.

“It was an East meets West dream project with respect,” Sanada said in English after ascending to the stage amid loud applause at the Emmy Awards ceremony. “‘Shogun’ taught me that when people work together, we can make miracle.”

Holding his award as he spoke, he seemed to deeply feel each word he was saying.

Sanada hails from Tokyo and made his full debut as an actor in 1978. He became famous in Japan for his lead roles in many films, including “Satomi Hakkenden” (Legend of the Eight Samurai) and “Tasogare Seibee” (“The Twilight Samurai”), and many TV shows, such as NHK’s yearlong historical epic “Taiheiki.”

After appearing in “The Last Samurai” with Tom Cruise in 2003, Sanada moved his base to Hollywood.

While steadily giving memorable performances on big and small screens, Sanada was always aware of being Japanese. He received an offer around 2016 to appear in “Shogun,” and his first thought was to end the era in which Japan was depicted inaccurately, so that his generation would be the last to put up with it.

Courtesy of FX Networks

Hiroyuki Sanada, left, and Anna Sawai in a scene from “Shogun”

Sanada accepted the offer on condition that Japanese actors would play Japanese characters and that the production would bring in period drama specialists from Japan. He also served as a producer. Props and wigs were shipped from Kyoto to shooting locations in Canada, and instructors taught the cast manners in the Samurai period and sword fighting.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has passed on and supported period shows,” he said in Japanese during the speech.

His commitment to using authentic dialogue is reflected in the fact that 70% of the lines in “Shogun” are spoken in Japanese and subtitled. It was a major gamble, but viewers accepted it and were able to experience the greatness of Japanese period dramas.

“I hope that this production will help pass on period dramas and create productions that will be accepted around the world, even though they come from Japan,” Sanada said at a press conference after the award ceremony.

Anna Sawai won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her performance as Mariko, a Christian woman who stays loyal to Lord Toranaga (played by Sanada) despite all her suffering. Sawai was a member of a girl band in Japan before moving her activity base to the United States, where she appeared in the film “Wild Speed: Jet Break” in 2021, among other works.

She was in tears as she accepted the award.

“[Sanada] really has opened doors and continues to open doors for people like me,” Sawai said, raising her trophy high.

Reuters

The cast and the staff of “Shogun” pose for a photo.