“Shogun” Actor Hiroyuki Sanada Showed Immense Attention to Detail, Says Actor Tokuma Nishioka

Reuters

Anna Sawai, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Shogun”, Hiroyuki Sanada, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Shogun” and cast and crew of the series, pose at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Actor Tokuma Nishioka, one of the stars of “Shogun,” which collected a record 18 Emmy Awards for its first season, has expressed his admiration for Hiroyuki Sanada and the attention to detail he brought to the drama.

Nishioka was cast as a subordinate to Yoshii Toranaga, a warlord played by Sanada. Nishioka had previously costarred with Sanada in NHK’s Taiga historical drama “Taiheiki,” among other productions.

Having successfully auditioned for his part in Shogun, Nishioka was reunited with Sanada after many years.

“We vowed that we would produce a Japanese historical drama that wouldn’t disappoint, and we had a firm handshake on it,” he said.

Nishioka said Sanada made his presence felt as a producer, as well.

“The shooting took place during the coronavirus pandemic. Even on the days when he had no shooting schedule, he was watching all the scenes, wearing two masks, goggles and a hat,” he said.

“He was so particular about details, and would correct the hand position of a samurai extra he had seen bowing.

“Sanada pushed himself harder than anyone [as an actor and a producer].”