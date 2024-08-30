As the Mysterious Mitsuko, Haruka Fukuhara Makes Over Clients Inside and Out

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Actress Haruka Fukuhara is seen dressed as Mitsuko, the mysterious heroine and both outfit coordinator and life coach she plays in the drama “Maruhi no Mitsuko-san” (“Secret Makeover”).

She came to the interview dressed in an elegant outfit that made her look like she had just stepped out of a picture book. Haruka Fukuhara was dressed as Mitsuko, the mysterious heroine and both outfit coordinator and life coach she plays in the drama “Maruhi no Mitsuko-san” (“Secret Makeover”), currently airing on the Nippon TV network on Saturdays at 10 p.m.

“When I read the script for the first episode, I wondered, ‘What is this girl thinking?’” Fukuhara recalled. “She has soft sides but also some sharp edges. I found her to be a very intriguing character.”

Mitsuko is a mysterious woman who uses any means necessary to ensure her clients’ success. Her latest task is to transform an unlucky single mother, Natsu Imai, played by Yasuko Matsuyuki, into a company president.

Mitsuko not only perfects her clients’ appearances, such as hairstyle and clothing, but also helps them develop the emotional strength to transform their lives. She even sometimes covers up scandals through underhanded tricks.

“The mysterious aspect of Mitsuko is also part of her charm,” Fukuhara said. “So I was very particular about her costume.”

Fukuhara said she “had many discussions with everybody [on staff]” before filming started.

“My hair is usually tied back in a ponytail, but there are various styles for it,” she added. “The same goes for the accessories. These bangs are actually a hairpiece.”

In the drama, the phrase “If you change, the world will change” is often repeated.

“The story is quite positive,” Fukuhara said. “It’s a work that can give you the courage to think, ‘Maybe I can do it too,’ and make you want to take that first step.”

Born on Aug. 28, 1998 and coming from Saitama Prefecture, Fukuhara debuted as a child actor and gained attention when she appeared on a children’s cooking program on NHK. She has been in many TV dramas and films, including NHK serial morning drama “Maiagare!” (“Soar High!”) and the movie “Ano Hana ga Saku Oka de, Kimi to Mata Deaetara.” (“Till We Meet Again on the Lily Hill”).

I had interviewed her once before, back when she was just one of many supporting actors. Three and a half years have passed since then. After she played the main role in “Maiagare!” her presence has completely changed.

When I candidly told her, “You seem to have gained a lot of poise,” she laughed heartily and replied, “No, not at all. Absolutely not.” It was her loudest laugh of the day.

Q&A session with Fukuhara

Q: Mitsuko is portrayed as a lover of shaved ice.

A: Yes, it’s the perfect character trait for summer filming. It helps me stay motivated.

Q: You’re good at cooking, aren’t you?

A: When summer comes, I really crave the Hawaiian dish ahi poke (a bowl of tuna and vegetables), so I made it recently. Also, I absolutely love soboro (savory ground meat or scrambled eggs).

Q: What do you enjoy doing during your time off from work?

A: I like traveling between the end of filming one production and the start of another. I think it’s important to switch things up and refresh myself. I recently went to London and Paris.