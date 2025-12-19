Playful Bags from Brigitte Tanaka Evoke Parisian Atmosphere, Bring Fans from Around the World to Cozy Shop

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chieko Tanaka stands in the Brigitte Tanaka store in Paris, which evokes an antique, nostalgic atmosphere. “I hope many people will enjoy our humorous items,” she said.

Brigitte Tanaka is a Paris-based fashion brand attracting much attention of late with exquisitely embroidered bags made with creative, playful designs. The brand is run by two designers, both women — Brigitte Giraudi from France and Chieko Tanaka from Japan. I visited the brand’s store in central Paris, which is adjacent to the historically significant St. Roch Church.

When I opened the store’s wooden door and stepped inside, Tanaka welcomed me. The store’s cozy little space is intimate, feeling like a hideaway. It is filled with a variety of items, from refurbished antique sundries to bags and pouches embroidered with images such as the Eiffel Tower and croissants.

The charming exterior of the Brigitte Tanaka shop in Paris

The brand is comanaged by Tanaka and Giraudi. Tanaka initially worked as an accessory designer in Japan before moving to France in December 2008. She then met Giraudi, who was running an accessory brand. They hit it off and started working together, creating the brand made from combining their names in 2017.

The brand’s signature items are organdy reusable shopping bags with beautiful embroideries of distinctive, humorous patterns borne from various inspirations, including general goods stores. The bags have interesting shapes, too. Some have a pocket for flowers, while others are designed to perfectly hold a baguette.

“I hope users will enjoy the feeling of carrying art around,” Tanaka said.

Courtesy of Brigitte Tanaka

A bag for carrying a baguette

While the lucent fabric of the bags looks delicate, they can handle up to about 7 kilograms of weight. The bags are made in India.

Travel and holidays are the themes for the new autumn and winter season bags. One bag is embroidered with skiers on white organdy representing a snowy mountain, with another pouch is designed to look like a sweater with a round neck. The designs are certain to bring smiles to people’s faces.

Since last year, the brand has collaborated with Japanese fashion brand Undercover, which regularly takes part in Paris Fashion Week. Brigitte Tanaka’s items were showcased there, giving the brand the opportunity to get noticed around the world. The brand’s small Paris shop has been visited by fans from Japan, the United States, Britain and many other countries.

Courtesy of Undercover

A bag with a pocket for a bouquet of flowers

“Our ideas know no end. I hope our brand continues to thrill people,” Tanaka said with excitement.