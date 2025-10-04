Hot word :

Yohji Yamamoto Pays Tribute to Giorgio Armani at Paris Fashion Week

AP
A model wears a creation as part of the Yamamoto Spring/Summer 2026 collection presented in Paris, on Friday.

By Ayaka Kaji / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

20:36 JST, October 4, 2025

PARIS – Japanese fashion brand Yohji Yamamoto paid tribute to Giorgio Armani, the world-renowned fashion designer who died in September, at the Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week in Paris on Friday.

During the show at city hall, a model wearing a black dress with a letter from Armani to Yamamoto printed on it walked along as the theme song from the Japanese animation film “Laputa: Castle in the Sky” played in the background.

In the letter, Armani invited Yamamoto to a show that was held on Sept. 28 in Milan to commemorate the Armani brand’s 50th anniversary. Armani passed away at 91 just before the show.

