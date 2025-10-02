Anrealage Unveils Garments Based on Works by Artists with Disabilities, Seeks to Dismantle Barriers in Fashion World
14:31 JST, October 2, 2025
PARIS — Japanese fashion brand Anrealage unveiled garments featuring patterns inspired by the work of artists with disabilities at the Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held in Paris on Tuesday.
The brand collaborated with Heralbony Co., a Morioka-based company that handles works by artists with disabilities. Patterns including colorful dots overlaid with numbers and designs with animals crowded together were used on pieces such as jackets and dresses. These dynamic outfits were created from works by 18 artists contracted by Heralbony.
Designer Kunihiko Morinaga, 45, said he felt “a strong sense of vitality” in the artists’ works.
“In the fashion world, where boundaries like gender, physique and race are fading, I hope this becomes an opportunity to change the situation that divides people with disabilities from those without,” he added.
