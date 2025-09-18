Models with Disabilities Walk Runway in Yamanashi Pref. Fashion Show, 14 People Participate in 4th Event
11:55 JST, September 18, 2025
SHOWA, Yamanashi — To promote social participation for people with disabilities, the Yamanashi prefectural government held a fashion show at Aeon Mall Kofu Showa in the town of Showa in the prefecture, featuring both professional models and models with disabilities.
Since 2022, the prefecture has held a fashion show as an event that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their abilities. For the fourth event this year, 14 participants of various ages and with various disabilities, selected from a public call, took to the stage after undergoing runway lessons.
The participants appeared on the runway wearing outfits with themes such as sports casual and semiformal. They walked and struck poses with confidence, all to the rhythm of the audience’s clapping.
Manami Yoshihara, 42, from Nirasaki, participated in the show despite being partially paralyzed on the left side due to a cerebral hemorrhage she suffered last year. “Since I used to work here at Aeon Mall, it felt very nostalgic. Despite the large crowd, it was a really fun and relaxing time,” she said.
