Tokyo Fashion Week Opens in Shibuya with Runway Shows for Spring, Summer 2026
6:00 JST, September 3, 2025
The runway shows of the Tokyo fashion week for the spring and summer 2026 season opened on Monday, with 23 brands from home and abroad taking part. The event was launched in 1985 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
The opening show featured mukcyen, an up-and-coming Japanese brand, which excels in tight-fitting attire that look like bodysuits. Body-fitting dresses, among other pieces, were introduced in the show. “I’d like to offer comfortable clothes that support women’s daily lives,” said designer Yuka Kimura.
The Tokyo collection runway shows are the main event of the Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, which is organized by the Japan Fashion Week Organization. The shows will continue at the Shibuya Hikarie complex in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, as well as other venues, through Saturday.
