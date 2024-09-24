Paris Fashion Week Features Innovative Japanese Brand CFCL; Uses 3D Programming, Recycled Materials to Minimize Waste
17:49 JST, September 24, 2024
PARIS — Among the fashion brands on display Monday as Paris Fashion Week began for the spring/summer 2025 collections was CFCL, a Japanese brand noted for its innovative use of 3D computer programming.
The CFCL show included a knit dress made with a traditional Japanese dyeing technique called chusen. The brand’s combination of technology and traditional methods thrilled the crowd.
CFCL’s computer-developed knitwear requires almost no cutting or sewing, which minimizes waste in its creative process. The brand also actively uses recycled materials made from plastic bottles.
These efforts helped CFCL become the first Japanese apparel maker to be certified as a B Corporation, an international certification given to companies highly regarded as beneficial to the public.
In addition to producing sustainable fashion, CFCL used the chusen dyeing technique to create vividly colorful attire for this latest collection. The technique is traditionally used in dyeing items such as tenugui cotton cloths.
“I hope [the CFCL collection] will be a starting point for people to juxtapose beauty and sustainability and also look at environmental issues,” said CFCL founder and creative director Yusuke Takahashi, 39.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Simple, Elegant Beauty of ‘Kusakizome’ Soothes; Artist Specializes in Technique for Dyeing with Plant-Made Dyes
-
Japanese Anime Director Miyazaki Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award
-
Night Festival at Tokyo Museum Opens with a Bang; Taiko Drumming, Traditional Crafts Drawing in Crowds
-
Environmentally Friendly Attire Showcased at Tokyo Fashion Week; Brand Displays Clothes Dyed with Low-Water Technology
-
As the Mysterious Mitsuko, Haruka Fukuhara Makes Over Clients Inside and Out
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Consumers Fret Over Limited Supplies of Rice; Inventories Fall Due to Poor Quality, Increased Tourism
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Japanese Companies Increasing Efforts to Hire Foreign Students; Firms, Local Governments Help Them Acquire Skills to Find Jobs in Japan
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)