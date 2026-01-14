Hot word :

Toriyama, Hatakeyama Win Prestigious Japanese Literature Prize


The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:54 JST, January 14, 2026

This year’s winners of the Akutagawa Prize were announced Wednesday in Tokyo. Makoto Toriyama and Ushio Hatakeyama won the Akutagawa Prize.

Each will receive 1 million yen as prize money. The award ceremony will be held in February in Tokyo.

