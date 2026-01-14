Toriyama, Hatakeyama Win Prestigious Japanese Literature Prize
The Yomiuri Shimbun
19:54 JST, January 14, 2026
This year’s winners of the Akutagawa Prize were announced Wednesday in Tokyo. Makoto Toriyama and Ushio Hatakeyama won the Akutagawa Prize.
Each will receive 1 million yen as prize money. The award ceremony will be held in February in Tokyo.
