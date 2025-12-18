Picture Book on Osechi New Year Dishes Enjoying Strong Sales; English Version Introduces Dishes to Foreigners

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“Osechi” is seen at Sanseido Bookstore Ltd.’s store in Toshima Ward, Tokyo.

A picture book depicting osechi traditional Japanese New Year dishes has been selling well thanks to its detailed illustrations and simple explanations.

In October, an English-language version of the book was published to introduce the traditional cuisine to foreigners.

“Osechi,” written and illustrated by Yumi Uchida, has sold more than 165,000 copies since its release about a year ago. It was first published in December 2023 in the January 2024 issue of “Kodomo no Tomo,” a monthly picture book magazine for second-grade kindergarteners published by Fukuinkan Shoten Publishers, Inc.

The photograph-like elaborate illustrations became popular on social media and other places, which helped the issue sell out within 10 days of its release. Fukuinkan Shoten printed 9,000 additional copies of the publication, but they sold out too.

In November last year, the company published a hardcover edition of the magazine.

According to the publisher, it usually takes at least three years for titles in the “Kodomo no Tomo” series to be published as standalone titles, but in the case of “Osechi,” it took less than a year.

Usually, picture books of this kind are reprinted a year after their initial release, and only if they are deemed worthy of reprinting. “Osechi,” however, has already gone through 10 printings.

The English version of the book, “Osechi: Food for the New Year,” was translated by American poet Arthur Binard, who creates works in Japanese. It was published at a request from readers of the Japanese version who wanted to introduce osechi to people overseas.

Since some osechi ingredients are unfamiliar to foreigners, the English version includes a special section at the end introducing them, featuring illustrations by Uchida.

“I had always thought it would be great to have a book explaining osechi dishes in an easy-to-understand way,” said Rie Sekine, 59, editor in charge of publishing “Osechi” who has hosted a foreign homestay student. “I want people overseas to know about Japan’s wonderful food culture. Binard’s clear and rhythmic translation makes the book a great gift for foreigners.”

An exhibition of illustrations that Uchida made for the book is being held through Jan. 5 at Narnia, the children’s book section on the 9th floor of Kyobunkwan bookstore in Chuo Ward, Tokyo. Admission is free.