Tokyo Exhibition of English Literature Scholar, Critic Kenichi Yoshida to Be Held in June; Featuring Signed Books, Rare Shikishi
14:12 JST, May 20, 2025
An exhibition featuring works and translations by Kenichi Yoshida (1912–77), a renowned Japanese literary critic, English literature scholar and novelist, will be held in Tokyo from June 7-14.
Son of former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida and raised in the U.K., Yoshida wrote numerous literary critiques, essays, translations of English literature and novels. He had a wide circle of friends and was also known for his love of alcohol. Donald Keene, who introduced Japanese literature to the world, was one of his close friends.
The “Exhibition on Yoshida Kenichi’s Friendships” will feature not only his works, but also signed books, shikishi (Japanese card paper often used for painting, drawing and autographs) and letters. There will also be rare shikishi with foreign words written in brush script, such as “La Vie en Rose.” These items were amassed over many years by Yoshitaka Nishimura, an antique book collector, who also organized the exhibition.
On June 7, there will be a talk event between Yukio Kakuchi and Nishimura. Kakuchi is the author of “Yoshida Kenichi, the Literary Man who Returned from Cambridge” and translator of many of Keene’s later works. Nishimura will also host a talk event on 14.
The venue will be the second-floor exhibition room of the Tokyo Antiquarian Book Center, located at 3-22 Kanda-Oagawacho, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. Admission is free. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, and until 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sunday. For the talk event, prior registration is required via email (sanoshige1900@gmail.com).
