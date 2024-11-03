Picture Book About Calf to Be Eaten Soon Becomes Popular; Song to Accompany Book Released
6:00 JST, November 3, 2024
A picture book depicting a calf that has accepted its fate of being eaten and is going to visit its mother in its hometown has become popular and known as a deeply moving book.
In addition, a song for the book was released online in September with the aim of spreading the word about the book’s publication.
“Mo Jiki Taberareru Boku” (I’m a calf going to be eaten soon) by Yuji Hasegawa, 66, has sold more than 200,000 copies.
It was published in the summer of 2022 by Chuokoron-Shinsha Inc. after Hasegawa released the story and pictures online. Some people have commented that the book conveys the importance of life or touches people’s hearts.
“I got the idea for the story when I was young. As I saw a cow being transported in a truck, I felt sad because the cow was the same as animals in zoos,” Hasegawa said. “I created the story about an issue for which I have no answer myself. I hope people who read it will think of various things and be open to opinions that are different from their own.”
The song was written and arranged by singer-songwriter Shinji Kakijima, 58, who also made the song for NHK Educational TV’s animation program “Hanakappa.” He and Nonoka Murakata, 6, sing the song for the picture book as the duo “Kakky & Nono-chan.”
The song’s sad melody and the clear voice of Murakata, who debuted as a children’s song singer at the age of 2, convey the world conjured in the book even more deeply.
“I was moved by the ending of the picture book,” Murakata said. “I sang the song with all my heart [for the recording], so I hope you’ll listen to it a lot.”
Kakijima added: “I hope the song will be listened to in various ways. You can enjoy it while reading the book, for instance.”
Two different versions of the song sung by Murakata and Kakijima separately are scheduled to be released in October and November, respectively.
The song can be accessed at several music streaming services such as Apple Music as well as Chuokoron-Shinsha’s special website. (https://www.chuko.co.jp/special/moutabe/).
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ancient Japan’s Shoso-In Treasures Exhibited in Nara; Cloisonne Mirror, Fish-Shaped Ornament Among Highlights
-
Japanese Sneakers Making their Presence Known with Innovative Designs; Drawing on Retro Inspiration for New Styles
-
More Attention Sought for Creators of Atomic Bomb Paintings; ‘Hiroshima Panels’ Exhibited Around Japan and in 20 Countries
-
Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art to Close from March; Options for Downsizing or Shutting Down Being Weighed
-
German-made Radiometers Sold as Interior Design Items at Antique Store in Kisarazu, Chiba Pref.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market