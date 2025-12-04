Tokyo Metropolitan Government to Hold Its First International Art Exhibition Next Year

Japan News file photo

Tokyo metropolitan government office

An international art exhibition will be held in the waterfront area of Tokyo from October to December next year, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced.

Titled “TOKYO ATLAS,” the event will feature works by renowned artists such as Yayoi Kusama as well as creations by young artists supported by the government. Art will be displayed in parks and cultural facilities in the Daiba, Aomi and Tennozu areas.

Positioned as the main program of the “international culture and arts festival” that the government will hold during the same period, the exhibition is meant to showcase Tokyo’s appeal as a city of art to both domestic and international audiences.

Atlas refers to both the giant of Greek mythology and a book of maps. The exhibition will present a new “map” of Tokyo, transforming the familiar cityscape by filling spaces beyond museums with diverse sculptures.

TOKYO ATLAS will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 20, spanning 72 days. Details such as the participating artists and number of works are scheduled to be announced this fiscal year.

The festival will bring together over 20 events showcasing such elements as contemporary art, theater and music. In addition to the waterfront area, the areas of Yoyogi-Shibuya and Hibiya-Marunouchi will be central locations.

Lyricist Yasushi Akimoto and others will serve as supervisors.