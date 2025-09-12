Chalk Art’s Layers of Color Create Eye-Catching, Lasting Works; Tokyo Artist Gives Lessons, Paints Popular

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Works depicting a hamburger, an afternoon tea set and more, which look good enough to eat

Chalk art creates eye-catching works by applying layers of color on a blackboard to produce brilliant hues with solid oil paints. Its warm touch, characteristic of hand-drawn works, are greatly appealing, along with its unique, original designs.

A hamburger with a juicy meat patty, crisp lettuce and fresh tomatoes; a croissant generously coated with chocolate; and an afternoon tea stand with neatly arranged cakes and sandwiches — despite being paintings, they look so appetizing that viewers can almost sense their aromas and flavors.

“I’m pursuing realism. I also enjoy working with my hands,” chalk artist Rin Komatsu said.

Chalk art is said to have originated in Australia. It uses “oil pastels,” which are stick-shaped paints made of pigments mixed with oil and wax.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komatsu draws an oiran courtesan.

Using about 30 colors, Komatsu draws images and writes in various styles, such as calligraphy. The colors are applied smoothly, creating a deep, rich effect similar to that of oil paintings.

Unlike lines and drawings made with the chalk used in schools, which can be easily erased, chalk artworks do not disappear when rubbed and can be preserved long term with a protective spray coating. Komatsu describes it as “vibrant, lasting art.”

Komatsu first came across chalk art about 10 years ago.

In high school, she belonged to a manga club and an art club. When getting married, she quit her job and became a homemaker, but had always wanted to pursue a career related to illustration.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komatsu’s work featuring a cat

When watching a TV program about chalk art, she became captivated by it. She honed her skills by taking a class from a renowned chalk artist and opened her own studio in 2019.

She excels at creating realistic works. She applies multiple colors in layers and spreads them using her fingertips to create three-dimensional appearances and shadows. Finally, she beautifully outlines the images, mainly with colored pencils in colors like black.

Her works focus on flowers and animals, as well as food at clients’ requests. They have gained popularity not only as store signboards, but also as interior decor. Her series on cats, her favorite animal, is particularly popular among cat lovers.

At her studio, she also provides lessons to share the charm of chalk art.

“You can do it casually, like using crayons,” Komatsu said. “I want people to enjoy not only looking at chalk art, but also creating their own.”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rin Komatsu

Rin Komatsu

Born in Tokyo in 1968, Komatsu began studying chalk art in 2015 and opened her studio, “Museart chalk & design,” in Koto Ward, Tokyo, in 2019. She creates store signboards and gives chalk art lessons.