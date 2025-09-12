Chalk Art’s Layers of Color Create Eye-Catching, Lasting Works; Tokyo Artist Gives Lessons, Paints Popular
12:04 JST, September 12, 2025
Chalk art creates eye-catching works by applying layers of color on a blackboard to produce brilliant hues with solid oil paints. Its warm touch, characteristic of hand-drawn works, are greatly appealing, along with its unique, original designs.
A hamburger with a juicy meat patty, crisp lettuce and fresh tomatoes; a croissant generously coated with chocolate; and an afternoon tea stand with neatly arranged cakes and sandwiches — despite being paintings, they look so appetizing that viewers can almost sense their aromas and flavors.
“I’m pursuing realism. I also enjoy working with my hands,” chalk artist Rin Komatsu said.
Chalk art is said to have originated in Australia. It uses “oil pastels,” which are stick-shaped paints made of pigments mixed with oil and wax.
Using about 30 colors, Komatsu draws images and writes in various styles, such as calligraphy. The colors are applied smoothly, creating a deep, rich effect similar to that of oil paintings.
Unlike lines and drawings made with the chalk used in schools, which can be easily erased, chalk artworks do not disappear when rubbed and can be preserved long term with a protective spray coating. Komatsu describes it as “vibrant, lasting art.”
Komatsu first came across chalk art about 10 years ago.
In high school, she belonged to a manga club and an art club. When getting married, she quit her job and became a homemaker, but had always wanted to pursue a career related to illustration.
When watching a TV program about chalk art, she became captivated by it. She honed her skills by taking a class from a renowned chalk artist and opened her own studio in 2019.
She excels at creating realistic works. She applies multiple colors in layers and spreads them using her fingertips to create three-dimensional appearances and shadows. Finally, she beautifully outlines the images, mainly with colored pencils in colors like black.
Her works focus on flowers and animals, as well as food at clients’ requests. They have gained popularity not only as store signboards, but also as interior decor. Her series on cats, her favorite animal, is particularly popular among cat lovers.
At her studio, she also provides lessons to share the charm of chalk art.
“You can do it casually, like using crayons,” Komatsu said. “I want people to enjoy not only looking at chalk art, but also creating their own.”
Rin Komatsu
Born in Tokyo in 1968, Komatsu began studying chalk art in 2015 and opened her studio, “Museart chalk & design,” in Koto Ward, Tokyo, in 2019. She creates store signboards and gives chalk art lessons.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kabuki Film ‘Kokuho’ Hits ¥11 Billion at Box Office; Popularity Spreads to Original Novel, Live Shows
-
170 Years of Louis Vuitton Celebrated in Osaka Exhibition; Monogram Canvas Sample Fabric Shown to Public for 1st Time in World
-
Animated Film ‘ChaO’ Tells Love Story Between Mermaid Princess and the Guy Next Door
-
7 Kamakura-Era Buddhist Statues Go on Display in Tokyo; Exhibition Includes 3 Works by Famed Sculptor Unkei
-
Serendipity of Sand: A Once-In-A-Lifetime Art Form
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident