Japan Rice Paddy Art Depicts Scenes from Hollywood Classics; Village Official Hopes to Attract Over 300,000 Visitors
1:00 JST, July 18, 2025
INAKADATE, Aomori — Officials of an Aomori Prefecture village, famous for its rice paddy art, are proud of this year’s work, saying that it is the best yet.
Rice paddy art can be seen in two locations in the village of Inakadate, Aomori Prefecture.
The first, located behind the village office, depicts images from the movies “Gone with the Wind” and “Roman Holiday,” as well as the village’s mascot Ichihime. Prefectural rice and kodaimai ancient rice were used to create the different colors to form the image.
The second venue, located along the national highway, depicts images of a movie that will be released nationwide in autumn.
The best time to view the artworks is between now and mid-August.
“We’re aiming for a record of more than 300,000 visitors,” said an official in charge of the art.
Both artworks can be seen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs ¥300 for adults.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Over 260 Japanese National Treasures Featured at Special Exhibitions in Osaka, Nara, Kyoto Held to Coincide with Expo 2025
-
Anselm Kiefer Solo Exhibition Held in Kyoto’s Nijo Castle; Post-WWII German Master Presents ‘Solaris’
-
Pop Group TOKIO Disbands After Problematic Acts by Kokubun on Popular Nippon Television Show ‘The Tetsuwan Dash’
-
Arpa Player Mika Agematsu Rediscovers Joy of Music with Mini Harp; Learns New Instrument to Handle Neurological Disorder
-
Nihonga Paintings Express World of Classical Text ‘Manyoshu’; New Book Shows How Artforms Connect
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
5-Kilogram Bag of Rice Price Falls Below ¥4,000: 1st Time in 4 Months
-
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Starts Survey of Rice Farmers Across Japan on Production Outlook
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Hits 2-year High, Keeps Rate-Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan to Collaborate with 3 European Countries on Infrastructure Development; Will Work With Romania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic to Build Railroads, Energy Systems
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday