Japan Rice Paddy Art Depicts Scenes from Hollywood Classics; Village Official Hopes to Attract Over 300,000 Visitors

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Rice paddy art depicting images from “Gone with the Wind” and “Roman Holiday” is seen in Inakadate, Aomori Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:00 JST, July 18, 2025

INAKADATE, Aomori — Officials of an Aomori Prefecture village, famous for its rice paddy art, are proud of this year’s work, saying that it is the best yet.

Rice paddy art can be seen in two locations in the village of Inakadate, Aomori Prefecture.

The first, located behind the village office, depicts images from the movies “Gone with the Wind” and “Roman Holiday,” as well as the village’s mascot Ichihime. Prefectural rice and kodaimai ancient rice were used to create the different colors to form the image.

The second venue, located along the national highway, depicts images of a movie that will be released nationwide in autumn.

The best time to view the artworks is between now and mid-August.

“We’re aiming for a record of more than 300,000 visitors,” said an official in charge of the art.

Both artworks can be seen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs ¥300 for adults.

