Works by Disabled Artists for Rent in Nagano; Proceeds Go to Original Creators

Courtesy of Zawameki Support Center

“Asamayama” by Kazuo Miyashita

NAGANO — Replicas of pictures by disabled artists in Nagano Prefecture are now available for rent for individuals and organizations in the prefecture. Part of the rental fee is paid to the artists.

The Nagano prefectural center for supporting art and cultural activities by the disabled, also called the Zawameki Support Center, started the program in late 2024. A total of 28 replicas have been rented out to be displayed in 19 places, including the prefectural government building and a hotel, as of May 23.

The rental fee is ¥4,000 per replica per month, although artists can set prices if they wish, and the minimum rental period is three months. The artist receives the rental fee minus expenses such as producing and transporting the artwork.

About 40 works by around a dozen artists, including Kazuo Miyashita of Ueda City and Mika Kamijo of Azumino City, are for rent.

“Artists say that having their works exhibited inspires them to create more and that they are glad they can earn money from it. We hope many people see these amazing works and their fan base grows,” a center official said.