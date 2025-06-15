Shosoin THE SHOW: Immersive Exhibition Brings Ancient Japanese Treasures to Life in Osaka; Treasure-inspired Modern Creations Also on Display
14:50 JST, June 15, 2025
“Shosoin THE SHOW — Japanese Imperial Treasures / Experience the history and the miracle!” allows visitors to experience the splendor of the Shoso-in treasures through cutting-edge digital imagery and music.
Organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others, the exhibition projects ultra-high-resolution 3D images of the treasures onto a screen approximately 20 meters wide, complemented by artistic staging. Eleven faithfully reconstructed replicas are on display, including the “Five-stringed biwa lute of shitan with mother-of-pearl inlay” and the “Red stained ivory shaku ruler with bachiru decoration.” There is also a dedicated corner where visitors can sample the fragrance of the aromatic wood, known as Ranjatai.
Four artists inspired by the treasures have also created musical, ceramic and other works, and these are being showcased as well.
“I hope that even those unfamiliar with the Shoso-in treasures can feel their allure through fashion and music,” said fashion designer Tomoe Shinohara, who produced a dress based on the “Persian-style lacquered ewer” topped with a bird-shaped lid.
The exhibition will run at the venue through Aug. 24. It will then move to The Ueno Royal Museum in Tokyo from Sept. 20 to Nov. 9.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
World Forum on Japanese Culture Set to Kick Off; 1st Session to Feature Speech by Princess Akiko
-
‘Study Manga’ Make Easy Reading out of Educational Content, and Their Range of Themes Is Growing
-
Tokyo Exhibition of English Literature Scholar, Critic Kenichi Yoshida to Be Held in June; Featuring Signed Books, Rare Shikishi
-
Japanese Pianists Win 2nd, 5th Prizes in Brussels Contest
-
Everyday Items Brightened with Nature’s Colors; Tokyo-Based Plant Dyeing Brand Offers Range of Products, Beginner’s Kit
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Toyoda to Become Automobile Business Association of Japan Chairman; to Help Guide U.S. Tariff-Affected Industriessns
-
Visitors to Japan Hit Single-Month Record High in April
-
Japanese Researchers Develop ‘Transparent Paper’ as Alternative to Plastics; New Material Is Biodegradable, Can Be Produced with Low Carbon Emissions
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Former North Korean Agent Says Still Many Spies in South Korea Looking to Strain Relations with Japan