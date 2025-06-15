Shosoin THE SHOW: Immersive Exhibition Brings Ancient Japanese Treasures to Life in Osaka; Treasure-inspired Modern Creations Also on Display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors watch an immersive video at the Osaka Museum of History on Saturday.

“Shosoin THE SHOW — Japanese Imperial Treasures / Experience the history and the miracle!” allows visitors to experience the splendor of the Shoso-in treasures through cutting-edge digital imagery and music.

Organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others, the exhibition projects ultra-high-resolution 3D images of the treasures onto a screen approximately 20 meters wide, complemented by artistic staging. Eleven faithfully reconstructed replicas are on display, including the “Five-stringed biwa lute of shitan with mother-of-pearl inlay” and the “Red stained ivory shaku ruler with bachiru decoration.” There is also a dedicated corner where visitors can sample the fragrance of the aromatic wood, known as Ranjatai.

Four artists inspired by the treasures have also created musical, ceramic and other works, and these are being showcased as well.

“I hope that even those unfamiliar with the Shoso-in treasures can feel their allure through fashion and music,” said fashion designer Tomoe Shinohara, who produced a dress based on the “Persian-style lacquered ewer” topped with a bird-shaped lid.

The exhibition will run at the venue through Aug. 24. It will then move to The Ueno Royal Museum in Tokyo from Sept. 20 to Nov. 9.