Felt Art Cats and Dogs Ready to Spring into Life at Ibaraki Museum
10:30 JST, June 6, 2025
CHIKUSEI, Ibaraki — Stretching their bodies or strolling, many of the cats and dogs created by artist Midori Nakayama have lively expressions and look as if they are about to move. Visitors to the Shimodate Museum of Art in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture, can get a close look at her felt art masterpieces at an ongoing exhibition.
About 500 pieces — mainly cats and dogs — created with wool felt are on display.
Now a leading felt artist in Japan, Nakayama majored in Japanese painting at an art university. In 2001, she came across felt art and started creating works modeled after her family dog. She then began receiving orders from pet owners who saw her work and now creates custom items. The exhibition featuring her artworks has been held across the nation.
At the museum, the space under the high ceiling has been put to use to showcase her artworks.
“I hope visitors can enjoy the display of cats holding umbrellas coming down from the ceiling,” she said.
The exhibition runs through June 29. The museum is closed on Mondays. Admission is ¥700 for adults.
