World Forum on Japanese Culture Set to Kick Off; 1st Session to Feature Speech by Princess Akiko
14:07 JST, May 23, 2025
The World Forum on Japanese Culture is set to kick off at the MOA Museum of Art in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on May 31.
The number of applications from people wishing to attend the inaugural day has already reached the venue’s seating capacity. However, recordings from the day will be viewable on the museum’s website and other places at a later date.
The Cultural Affairs Agency and other entities established the forum to convey to the world the distinctive characteristics of Japanese culture. Among those characteristics is the value that Japanese culture places on finding harmony between nature and human society, which will feature in the forum amid the divisions and conflicts currently faced by the international community.
Leading figures in traditional arts, traditional crafts, fine arts, science and other fields have been invited to speak, providing a variety of perspectives on Japanese culture. Their lectures and discussions will be open to the public and recorded, and the recordings will be made public with multilingual subtitles included.
The forum is also expected to cooperate with overseas universities and museums to enable the recordings to be used in classes at those institutions.
In the first session on the day, Princess Akiko of Mikasa will give a special lecture titled “The essence of Japanese aesthetics.” In the second session, a discussion will be held with four participants: Masatomo Kawai, a professor emeritus at Keio University; Kazumi Murose, a lacquer artist designated as a living national treasure; Harvard University Prof. Yukio Lippit; and Tokugo Uchida, director of the MOA Museum of Art. Both sessions will be recorded.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Exhibition of English Literature Scholar, Critic Kenichi Yoshida to Be Held in June; Featuring Signed Books, Rare Shikishi
-
Movie ‘Hana Manma’ Rich with Life’s Memories; Lead Actors Discuss Thoughts, Changes in Adaptation in Interview
-
Firms Incorporate Traditional Japanese Craft Techniques Into Construction Materials with Local Government Support
-
Arashi Announces End of Band’s Activities After Its Final Tour Scheduled for Next Spring
-
Kabuki Name Succession Ceremony Held for Celebrity Family; Onoe Kikunosuke Follows Father to Become Onoe Kikugoro VIII
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group