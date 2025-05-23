Artist Kotaro Sekiguchi Uses Newspaper, Adhesive Tape, to Create 3D Art; Materials, Techniques Inspired by Model Made in Elementary School
10:45 JST, May 23, 2025
On Feb. 22, “cat day,” “Oneko-san” (Big cat), a 3-meter-high statue of a plump cat, was displayed at the TAD Gallery of the Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design in Toyama City.
The statue, made mainly of newspaper, color adhesive tape and a wooden frame, was made for an event held on the day, which is called cat day because the Japanese word for two, or “ni,” sounds like the first part of a cat’s cry of “nyan” (meow).
The statue was created by artist Kotaro Sekiguchi, 41, along with children.
When you were young, you may have made a ball by wrapping adhesive tape tightly around a rolled piece of newspaper. Sekiguchi uses these materials and techniques to create various artworks. He said the origin of these crafts was a model he made for a summer homework project when he was in third grade in elementary school.
Sekiguchi, who in 2012 received the Taro Okamoto Award, a prestigious contemporary art prize for emerging artists, is known for his three-dimensional works of imaginary creatures and buildings made from newspaper and adhesive tape. He began creating these works while studying sculpture at an art university. “I used to carve stone and wood for my works, but they were expensive and required specialized tools,” he said. “I felt there must be an easier way to make sculptures.”
He recalled a 60-centimeter-tall model of a stegosaurus that he made with newspaper and adhesive tape when he was in elementary school. Using the same method, he created an almost life-sized model of a professional wrestler, which made him feel satisfied.
“I was drawn to how I am able to easily try out new ideas while adjusting things such as the shape of the statues,” Sekiguchi said.
Feelings, imaginations
He makes all his artwork in the same basic way — by rolling newspaper to soften them up before shaping them into a desired form and wrapping adhesive woven tape around them. When making an animal figure, for instance, he first makes the head, legs and other body parts separately, then puts them together with adhesive tape.
To make his works resemble real things, he squeezes and bends the paper to gradually sculpt the shape. “No material is as handy as newspaper. The feel of crumpling them up sparks my imagination,” he said.
‘Let’s create, not destroy’
Sekiguchi also works as an art teacher at a special needs school in Tokyo. He chose the job because he feels he can see children’s growth through art.
When participating in an art show, he creates his work at the venue, because some pieces can be more than five meters tall, making them difficult to transport by truck.
Since he has classes during the school year, he often creates works during summer vacation. “I still do what I started doing during the summer vacation when I was in elementary school,” he said.
Sekiguchi is also actively involved in activities at art events for children. He travels on request to various locations to teach children how to create three-dimensional works using newspaper and adhesive tape. He said he wants to introduce them to the joy of creating things with everyday materials and broaden their access to art.
“I feel sad when I see things created by people being destroyed by disasters or wars. Nevertheless, I believe it is my role as an artist and art teacher to convey a positive message saying, ‘Let’s make something new,’” Sekiguchi said.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Exhibition of English Literature Scholar, Critic Kenichi Yoshida to Be Held in June; Featuring Signed Books, Rare Shikishi
-
Movie ‘Hana Manma’ Rich with Life’s Memories; Lead Actors Discuss Thoughts, Changes in Adaptation in Interview
-
Firms Incorporate Traditional Japanese Craft Techniques Into Construction Materials with Local Government Support
-
Arashi Announces End of Band’s Activities After Its Final Tour Scheduled for Next Spring
-
Kabuki Name Succession Ceremony Held for Celebrity Family; Onoe Kikunosuke Follows Father to Become Onoe Kikugoro VIII
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets
-
Rents Mark 30-Year-High Rate of Rise; Decrease in Disposable Income May Dampen Personal Consumption
-
Japanese Govt Mulls Raising Number of Cars to be Imported Under Simplified Screen System in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
-
Japan Must Boost Its ‘Indispensability,’ Urges JETRO Chair; Convince United States That Cooperation Will Be Beneficial
-
Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group