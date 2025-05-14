Upcoming Impressionist Exhibition in Tokyo to Focus on Paintings with Interior Settings; Masters of Art Form to be on Display
13:39 JST, May 14, 2025
An upcoming exhibition at the National Museum of Western Art in Ueno, Tokyo, will offer a fresh look at Impressionist paintings by focusing on works with indoor settings, according to a press conference held in Tokyo on Tuesday.
The exhibition, titled “Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity,” will be held at the Tokyo museum from Oct. 25 to Feb. 15 next year. About 100 Impressionist paintings from Japan and abroad will go on display, including about 70 works from the Musee d’Orsay, Paris, which is often referred to as a paragon of Impressionism.
“I hope that visitors will feel people’s breaths and the sensation of their lives [in the paintings],” said actress-singer Mone Kamishiraishi, the ambassador of the exhibition organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.
The exhibition aims to show that Impressionist painters were not only looking at the light in the open air but also at interior settings. Among the works to be exhibited is “Portrait de familie” by Degas. The portrait of the Belelli family is regarded as one of the most important works by Degas in his 20s and will be shown in Japan for the first time at the exhibition.
Masterpieces by Renoir, Monet and other Impressionist masters will also be on display.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Anime Creators to Get Career Boost from New Organization, as Japan Looks to Grow Overseas Market
-
Kabuki Name Succession Ceremony Held for Celebrity Family; Onoe Kikunosuke Follows Father to Become Onoe Kikugoro VIII
-
Movie ‘Hana Manma’ Rich with Life’s Memories; Lead Actors Discuss Thoughts, Changes in Adaptation in Interview
-
Arashi Announces End of Band’s Activities After Its Final Tour Scheduled for Next Spring
-
Exhibitions, Shows Mark 100th Birthday of Legendary Storyteller Katsura Beicho; Late Performer Was Known as ‘God of Kamigata Rakugo’ and ‘Living National Treasure’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Japan Must Take Lead in Maintaining Free Trade System, Says Chairman of Japan Trade Group
- U.S. Holds Fire Over Yen Exchange Rate Targets; Bessent Said to Understand Negative Impact on Markets