Upcoming Impressionist Exhibition in Tokyo to Focus on Paintings with Interior Settings; Masters of Art Form to be on Display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mone Kamishiraishi stands beside a poster of the upcoming exhibition “Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity” during a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

An upcoming exhibition at the National Museum of Western Art in Ueno, Tokyo, will offer a fresh look at Impressionist paintings by focusing on works with indoor settings, according to a press conference held in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The exhibition, titled “Impressionist Interiors: Intimacy, Decoration, Modernity,” will be held at the Tokyo museum from Oct. 25 to Feb. 15 next year. About 100 Impressionist paintings from Japan and abroad will go on display, including about 70 works from the Musee d’Orsay, Paris, which is often referred to as a paragon of Impressionism.

“I hope that visitors will feel people’s breaths and the sensation of their lives [in the paintings],” said actress-singer Mone Kamishiraishi, the ambassador of the exhibition organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others.

The exhibition aims to show that Impressionist painters were not only looking at the light in the open air but also at interior settings. Among the works to be exhibited is “Portrait de familie” by Degas. The portrait of the Belelli family is regarded as one of the most important works by Degas in his 20s and will be shown in Japan for the first time at the exhibition.

Masterpieces by Renoir, Monet and other Impressionist masters will also be on display.