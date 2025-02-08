New Art Museum on Naoshima Island in Kagawa Pref. Set to Open in May; Museum, Designed by Famous Architect Tadao Ando, to Feature Asian Artists
7:00 JST, February 8, 2025
The Naoshima New Museum of Art, designed by world-renowned architect Tadao Ando, is set to open on May 31 on Naoshima Island in Kagawa Prefecture.
The Fukutake Foundation, a public interest incorporated foundation that operates the facility, made the announcement. The new museum is the 10th art facility that Ando has designed on the island, according to the foundation.
Located on a hill near the Honmura district, the museum has one floor above ground and two below and has a total floor space of 3,100 square meters. Works by Asian artists will be featured, and the museum’s exhibits are scheduled to change every few years.
The first exhibition, which will open on May 31, will feature representative works from 12 artists, including Takashi Murakami and Makoto Aida, as well as new works created specifically for the museum.
The museum will open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with final admission at 4 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays, or the following day if the Monday is a public holiday. Admission is ¥1,500 for visitors who purchase tickets online, ¥1,700 for visitors who purchase their tickets at the museum and free for those 15 or younger.
Tickets for select days through June will go on sale online from April 11.
