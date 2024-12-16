Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A giant Snoopy measuring about 8 meters long lies in the Snoopy Room.

Why not visit the Snoopy Museum Tokyo and immerse yourself in the world of “Peanuts” ahead of the 75th anniversary of Charles Schulz’s comic strip next year?

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A statue of Snoopy with a wide-open mouth stands at the Snoopy Museum Tokyo in Machida, Tokyo.

Renovated this year, the refreshed museum, which features original and reproduced comic strips, vintage merchandise and animation, welcomes visitors with a new look each season.

The “Peanuts” comic strips depict the daily life of one of the most popular characters — Snoopy — the beagle’s owner Charlie Brown and his friends.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Items donated by “Peanuts” fans are displayed in the Snoopy Wonder Room.

Cartoonist Schulz (1922-2000) started the series in an American newspaper in 1950, and continued to draw it for about 18,000 days, until December 1999.

He did all of this work alone, without an assistant. The strip’s appeal lies in its unique characters and its many thought-provoking lines of dialogue, which sometimes seem to have a philosophical depth.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Christmas tree in the lobby

“Peanuts” continues to be loved around the world.

The Snoopy Museum Tokyo is the world’s only satellite of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, Calif.

In 2016, the Snoopy Museum opened its doors in Roppongi, Tokyo. After it closed, the new museum opened in Tokyo’s Machida in 2019.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Very Happy Home is large enough for people to go inside.

The main attraction is the Snoopy Room, which features a giant Snoopy statue about 8 meters long. There are also other exhibits, such as Snoopy’s house, which is large enough to enter, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the work while having fun.

A statue of Snoopy with his mouth wide open appeared at the entrance of the museum when it was renovated in February this year.

The idea is to give visitors a sense of excitement as they enter the museum through the mouth of the statue.

The museum has opened the Snoopy Wonder Room, which displays more than 1,000 Snoopy items, including stuffed toys and clothes donated by fans.

In the Snoopy Room, visitors can enjoy a show with images and lights, as well as other fun features.

The museum is also decorated with a Christmas tree in the lobby and wreaths for the Christmas season. Visitors can experience the seasonal atmosphere.

The museum is currently hosting its Holiday exhibition, which will continue through March 2 next year and features about 45 original “Peanuts” drawings depicting holidays and celebrations, such as Christmas and New Year.