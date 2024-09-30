Indonesian Artist Eko Nugroho’s Sculpture Installed in Fukuoka to Welcome Visitors to Hakata Convention Area
17:32 JST, September 30, 2024
FUKUOKA — Standing at over 5 meters tall, a newly installed sculpture by Indonesian contemporary artist Eko Nugroho now welcomes tourists visiting Marine Messe Fukuoka convention center in Fukuoka City.
The city unveiled the sculpture in September to create a lively convention area used for international conferences and events in Hakata Ward.
Nugroho created the piece to symbolize the city. He initially visited Fukuoka in 2004 as part of the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum’s exchange program. Last year he returned to Fukuoka, where he found inspiration for his piece.
The sculpture, entitled “The Blooming,” is made of fiber-reinforced plastic and is 5.2 meters high and 2.2 meters wide. It took Nugroho about a year to complete the work. The colorful flowers and plants at the top of the sculpture represent the rich natural environment of Fukuoka, while the rough waves of Hakata Bay and human faces at the bottom symbolize the vibrant activities of the city.
“I was happy to be able to deliver my work to the people of Fukuoka and feel like I have become a part of this city,” Nugroho said at the unveiling ceremony on Sept. 3.
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Simple, Elegant Beauty of ‘Kusakizome’ Soothes; Artist Specializes in Technique for Dyeing with Plant-Made Dyes
-
Environmentally Friendly Attire Showcased at Tokyo Fashion Week; Brand Displays Clothes Dyed with Low-Water Technology
-
POP&COOL / The ‘highest level cuteness’ of Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu grabs hearts
-
17th-Century Fusuma Panel Painting Counterparts Found in Aomori Pref., London; Search for Identity of Artist Continues
-
Nature’s Splendor on Display at Tokyo Museum; Seasonal Designs Depicting Water, Moon
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll