Indonesian Artist Eko Nugroho’s Sculpture Installed in Fukuoka to Welcome Visitors to Hakata Convention Area

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Eko Nugroho’s sculpture at the Marine Messe Fukuoka convention center in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA — Standing at over 5 meters tall, a newly installed sculpture by Indonesian contemporary artist Eko Nugroho now welcomes tourists visiting Marine Messe Fukuoka convention center in Fukuoka City.

The city unveiled the sculpture in September to create a lively convention area used for international conferences and events in Hakata Ward.

Nugroho created the piece to symbolize the city. He initially visited Fukuoka in 2004 as part of the Fukuoka Asian Art Museum’s exchange program. Last year he returned to Fukuoka, where he found inspiration for his piece.

The sculpture, entitled “The Blooming,” is made of fiber-reinforced plastic and is 5.2 meters high and 2.2 meters wide. It took Nugroho about a year to complete the work. The colorful flowers and plants at the top of the sculpture represent the rich natural environment of Fukuoka, while the rough waves of Hakata Bay and human faces at the bottom symbolize the vibrant activities of the city.

“I was happy to be able to deliver my work to the people of Fukuoka and feel like I have become a part of this city,” Nugroho said at the unveiling ceremony on Sept. 3.