Fans Walk Through 35 Years of CLAMP in Tokyo Exhibition; About 800 Original Artworks on Display in Seven Themed Rooms at The National Art Center, Tokyo





For 35 years, manga readers of all ages and genders across the world have enjoyed the works of creative collective CLAMP. Now, fans can follow the group’s journey in new, vivid detail in an exhibition hosted by The National Art Center, Tokyo in Roppongi.

The exhibition marks CLAMP’s largest ever showcase, with about 800 original artworks across their 23 series, including the iconic “Cardcaptor Sakura,” “TOKYO BABYLON” and “xxxHOLiC” — definitive works in their time that are still beloved today.

Debuting in 1989, CLAMP have consistently worked with the same approach: Writer Nanase Ohkawa conceptualizes and outlines each story, and Mokona, Nekoi and Satsuki Igarashi trade off as lead artist depending on the manga. Having never used assistants, a distinct CLAMP “feel” is nurtured in each work.





“CLAMP began magazine serialization of ‘Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card,’ a sequel to the group’s big hit ‘Cardcaptor Sakura,’ in 2016 and concluded the series in 2023,” Rei Yoshimura, a curator of the National Arts Center, Tokyo explained to The Japan News. “CLAMP are very important artists in the history of manga. They’re still frontrunners who are very popular overseas as well, so our museum and their publisher decided to create the [exhibition] project together.”

Visitors first walk through themed spaces with initials spelling out the group’s name: “COLOR,” “LOVE,” “ADVENTURE,” “MAGIC” and “PHRASE.” The exhibition finishes with “IMAGINATION” to reflect on their innovative past and “DREAM” to look to the future of the group.

In “COLOR” visitors can get up close to exclusive color illustrations, with the exhibit giving special attention to tools and techniques chosen for each series and CLAMP’s “house style.”

“LOVE” spotlights CLAMP’s many beloved romantic pairings — visitors excitedly snapped pictures of their favorites, reminiscing about reading them for the first time. “ADVENTURE” provides series synopses and the artistic vision behind them, allowing all fans to gain a deeper understanding.

“MAGIC” and “PHRASE” break form. As “MAGIC” immerses visitors in manga panel animations to dreamy, ethereal music, in “PHRASE,” visitors pull a reflective sticker with a phrase printed on from a box, which they stick to the walls, creating a shining room to get lost in the words.

Closing with an original piece for the exhibition, “DREAM” invites visitors to question: What makes a dream? Is it “a future you control yourself,” or something predestined? This is a powerful final message fans old and new can explore on the pages of CLAMP’s manga.





Regarding visitors’ reactions to the exhibition, Yoshimura explained, “CLAMP being a group of four women, the wide variety of their outputs, their artistic mastery and ingenuity in creating self-sufficiently — they are topnotch in every aspect and unique as artists.

“Since the opening, many enthusiastic visitors have come to the exhibition and look intently at each work on display. My impression is they’re taking time in appreciating the show. Also, quite a high percentage of visitors are coming from abroad, especially from Asian countries and regions,” Yoshimura added.

***

Tickets are available at The National Art Center,Tokyo or online through Lawson Tickets. With five character cards distributed each day of the week, it is encouraged for keen fans to plan accordingly to secure their favorite.





Audio guide rental is ¥800, narrated in Japanese by voice actor Jun Fukuyama. Other languages, including English and Chinese, are also available.

The exhibition runs through Sept. 23. Adult tickets are priced at ¥2,100.

©CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.,LTD.

©C,ST/CEP