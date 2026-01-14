Hot word :

Nikkei Stock Average Exceeds 54,000 for 1st Time

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:13 JST, January 14, 2026

The Nikkei 225 Index rose Wednesday by more than 400 from the previous day’s closing, surpassing the 54,000 mark for the first time.

Following reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was considering dissolving the House of Representatives, buying orders surged on the Tokyo market since the previous day, causing the Nikkei average to soar, hitting an all-time high.

