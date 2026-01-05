Japan’s Long-term Interest Rate Rises to 2.125%, Highest in Past 27 Years

REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

The Bank of Japan is seen in Tokyo in September 20, 2023.

The benchmark long-term interest rate of newly issued Japanese government bonds with a maturity of 10 years temporarily hit 2.125% on Monday, up 0.065 percentage points from the closing on Dec. 30 last year.

The level is the highest since February 1999, about 27 years ago.