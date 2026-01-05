Japan’s Long-term Interest Rate Rises to 2.125%, Highest in Past 27 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun
12:43 JST, January 5, 2026
The benchmark long-term interest rate of newly issued Japanese government bonds with a maturity of 10 years temporarily hit 2.125% on Monday, up 0.065 percentage points from the closing on Dec. 30 last year.
The level is the highest since February 1999, about 27 years ago.
