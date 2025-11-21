Finance Minister Indicates Possibility of Currency Intervention; Says Yen Is Experiencing ‘One-Sided’ Depreciation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama indicated the possibility of currency intervention in the foreign exchange market, where the yen continues to weaken against the dollar, during a press conference on Friday morning.

“We will take appropriate measures, based on the joint statement by the Japan-U.S. finance ministers, as needed to respond to excessive fluctuations and chaotic movements,” Katayama said, adding that a response through currency intervention “is of course a consideration.”

Katayama expressed concern about the ongoing depreciation of the yen, saying, “Recent movements have been very one-sided and sharp.”