Finance Minister Indicates Possibility of Currency Intervention; Says Yen Is Experiencing ‘One-Sided’ Depreciation
11:25 JST, November 21, 2025
Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama indicated the possibility of currency intervention in the foreign exchange market, where the yen continues to weaken against the dollar, during a press conference on Friday morning.
“We will take appropriate measures, based on the joint statement by the Japan-U.S. finance ministers, as needed to respond to excessive fluctuations and chaotic movements,” Katayama said, adding that a response through currency intervention “is of course a consideration.”
Katayama expressed concern about the ongoing depreciation of the yen, saying, “Recent movements have been very one-sided and sharp.”
