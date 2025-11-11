Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises as Tech Shares Track Gains by Wall Street Peers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the advance after Wall Street peers rallied overnight on optimism for an imminent end to the U.S. government shutdown.

The tech-heavy Nikkei .N225 entered the midday trading recess up 0.4% at 51,131.28, and earlier touched a one-week high of 51,513.16.

Artificial intelligence-focused startup investor SoftBank Group 9984.T jumped 3%, single-handedly contributing 131 index points of the Nikkei’s total 220-point advance. The company will report earnings after the close of trading.

Under the surface, though, the Nikkei was split, with only 90 of its 225 components rising, 134 falling, and one trading flat.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.2% to 3,323.18.

“Chip- and data-center stocks certainly stand out,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“But even within that group, there are exceptions.”

The split between gainers and losers “shows that there’s no single, big driving force, and some traders are taking the opportunity to lock in profits,” she said.

The Nikkei rallied to an all-time high of 52,636.87 a week ago, powered by both the global fervor over AI and hopes for fiscal stimulus under new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

On Tuesday, chip-making machinery manufacturer Tokyo Electron 8035.T added 0.8%. Chip-maker Renesas 6723.T advanced 2.8%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Lasertec 6920.T jumped 2.8%, but larger peer Advantest 6857.T eased 0.8%.

Sony Group 6758.T added 0.4% ahead of its earnings report.