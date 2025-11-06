Nikkei Average Briefly Jumps over 1,000 Points in Morning

Jiji Press
10:15 JST, November 6, 2025
Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly gained more than 1,000 points on Thursday morning after major U.S. stock indexes climbed overnight.
At 9:05 a.m., the Nikkei stood at 51,248.28, up 1,036.01. points, or 2.06 pct, from Wednesday.
Markets Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Fire Ant Detection Dogs to Undergo Trial Training in Environment ...
-
David Beckham Knighted for Services to Sport and Charity
-
School Non-attendance Hits Record High: Take Measures to Prevent ...
-
Prime Minister Takaichi Pushes Economic Package, Seeking Oppositi...
-
Akita, GSDF Agree to Deal with Record-Breaking Number of Bear Att...
-
Japanese Motor Maker Nidec Looks to Restore Trust Amid Accusation...
-
Yonezawa Station Festival Draws Crowds, Promotes New Video Game
-
Company Cafeterias Raise Their Game by Offering Affordable, Healt...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Japan's PM Takaichi Turns on the Charm to Dispel South Korean Con...
-
Tokyo's Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disrupti...
-
Shinkansen Car Shown for Train That Could Travel at 500 kph in Ja...
-
Foreign Automakers Increasing Presence in Japan's EV Market with ...
-
Tokyo Exhibition Showcases Expo Grand Ring Architect Fujimoto, Ho...
-
Suzuki to Resume Accepting Orders for New Jimny Nomade Model Next...
-
Philippines, UAE Have Reportedly Applied to Join Comprehensive an...
-
Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter
Popular articles in the past month
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding Octobe...
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spe...
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News...
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars t...
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of u...
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern...
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including 'Super Cub' Complia...
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Servi...
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C