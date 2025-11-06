Hot word :

Nikkei Average Briefly Jumps over 1,000 Points in Morning

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

10:15 JST, November 6, 2025

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly gained more than 1,000 points on Thursday morning after major U.S. stock indexes climbed overnight.

At 9:05 a.m., the Nikkei stood at 51,248.28, up 1,036.01. points, or 2.06 pct, from Wednesday.

