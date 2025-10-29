Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record Intraday High
10:43 JST, October 29, 2025
Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average hit a record intraday high Wednesday morning, with investors heartened by higher U.S. stocks overnight amid easing concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China.
At 9:37 a.m., the Nikkei average stood at 50,909.17, up 689.99 points, or 1.37 pct, from Tuesday.
