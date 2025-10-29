Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Markets

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record Intraday High

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Jiji Press

10:43 JST, October 29, 2025

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average hit a record intraday high Wednesday morning, with investors heartened by higher U.S. stocks overnight amid easing concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China.

At 9:37 a.m., the Nikkei average stood at 50,909.17, up 689.99 points, or 1.37 pct, from Tuesday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Markets Page

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING