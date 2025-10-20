Japan’s Nikkei Average Tops 49,000 for 1st Time
13:37 JST, October 20, 2025
Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average exceeded 49,000 for the first time temporarily Monday afternoon.
At 12:35 p.m., the key index of major names on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section, stood at 49,014.88, up 1,432.73 points, or 3.01 pct, from Friday.
Investors rushed to buy stocks from the outset amid heightened risk appetite that reflected waning concerns over the political situation in Japan.
The news that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) reached a substantive agreement to form a coalition “triggered expectations that LDP President Sanae Takaichi will likely become the next prime minister,” an official of a major securities house said.
“Investors were moving to take risks,” also due to a rise in all major U.S. equity indexes Friday, an official of another securities house said.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japanese Airline ANA Plans to Raise Mandatory Retirement Age to 65 in FY27, in Effort to Address Labor Shortages
-
Asahi Confirms Ransomware Caused System Disruption, with Shipments of Beer, Other Products Still Suspended
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation