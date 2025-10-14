Nikkei Average Dives over 1,400 Points in Afternoon (Update 1)
13:27 JST, October 14, 2025 (updated at 13:50 JST)
Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly dropped over 1,400 points Tuesday afternoon, as investor sentiment was weighed down by growing uncertainty over Japanese politics.
At 1:32 p.m., the Nikkei index was down 1,454.38 points, or 3.02 %, from Friday at 46,634.42. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.
After Friday’s market closing, Komeito announced its decision to dissolve its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The Nikkei had surged through last week on expectations that new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi would implement an aggressive fiscal policy if she is elected the country’s prime minister. Komeito’s departure from the coalition fueled uncertainty over whether Takaichi can become prime minister.
The U.S. stock market plunged Friday as President Donald Trump said he was considering an additional tariff on imports from China, in response to Beijing’s announcement of tighter export controls on rare earths.
The Nikkei pared losses somewhat in the morning thanks to the strength of artificial intelligence-related issues, which attracted buying on expectations for growing AI demand. But stocks came under further selling pressure in the afternoon, with the index falling below 47,000 on an intraday basis for the first time since Oct. 6.
In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar stood at ¥152.14-15 at 1 p.m., down from ¥152.84-85 at 5 p.m. Friday. Investors bought the yen, considered a safe haven currency, in light of Japanese political uncertainty and worries over trade frictions between the United States and China.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remain
-
Japanese Carmaker Honda Suspends Orders of New Prelude at Some Dealerships as Car Proves to Be Too Popular
-
Eager to Employ Former 2025 Osaka Expo Staff, Competition Heats Up Among Firms
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japanese Airline ANA Plans to Raise Mandatory Retirement Age to 65 in FY27, in Effort to Address Labor Shortages
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry