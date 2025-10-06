Nikkei Soars over 1,900 Points to Hit Record Intraday High
10:28 JST, October 6, 2025
Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average surged more than 1,900 points in morning trading Monday to hit a record high above 47,000 on an intraday basis.
The election of Sanae Takaichi, an advocate of expansionary fiscal policy, as president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday triggered buying of a wide range of Tokyo stocks. Takaichi is widely expected to be elected the country’s prime minister on the first day of an extraordinary parliamentary session on Oct. 15.
At 9:13 a.m., the Nikkei climbed as high as 47,734.04, up 1,964.54 points, or 4.29 pct, from Friday, surpassing its previous intraday record high logged on Sept. 19.
The broader TOPIX index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange also gained ground, notching an intraday all-time high above 3,200.
In Monday’s currency trading$, buying against the yen accelerated, as Takaichi’s election as LDP leader led to receding expectations for an early interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan. Takaichi is believed to prioritize economic growth and urge the central bank to communicate closely with the government.
At 9 a.m., the U.S. currency stood at ¥149.57-59 , up sharply from ¥147.40-42 at 5 p.m. Friday.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports
-
40 Years After Plaza Accord, U.S.-Japan Exchange Rate Risks Remain
-
Eager to Employ Former 2025 Osaka Expo Staff, Competition Heats Up Among Firms
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More