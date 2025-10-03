Nikkei Stock Average Closes at Record High

Jiji Press
15:55 JST, October 3, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average closed at a record high in Tokyo trading on Friday.
The Nikkei index rose 832.77 points, or 1.85%, to end at 45,769.50.
