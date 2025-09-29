Hot word :

Gold Price in Japan Surpasses ¥20,000 per Gram for First Time

A gold bar is seen at the Ginza main shop of Tanaka Precious Metal Technologies Co. in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:44 JST, September 29, 2025

The over-the-counter gold price at Tanaka Precious Metal Technologies Co., a key domestic gold price indicator, exceeded ¥20,000 per gram, including tax, for the first time on Monday.

The price at 9:30 a.m. stood at ¥20,018, up ¥78 from the previous weekend.

