Gold Price in Japan Surpasses ¥20,000 per Gram for First Time
12:44 JST, September 29, 2025
The over-the-counter gold price at Tanaka Precious Metal Technologies Co., a key domestic gold price indicator, exceeded ¥20,000 per gram, including tax, for the first time on Monday.
The price at 9:30 a.m. stood at ¥20,018, up ¥78 from the previous weekend.
