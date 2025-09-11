Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record Intraday High on Thursday

The Yomiuri Shimbun
10:39 JST, September 11, 2025
The Nikkei stock average surpassed its previous record high during trading hours at 44,185.73 on Thursday.
The key index is hovering around 44,094 around 10:30 a.m.
